Trump Supporter Busted Casting Ballot For Her Deceased Mother

There is a constant theme with Republicans and their hero: Every accusation is a confession. While Trump has baselessly claimed that there is widespread voter fraud, the system works. In this case, a 40-year-old Minnesota woman cast a ballot in her deceased mother's name, who was an "avid Donald Trump supporter."

The Duluth News Tribune reports:

An Itasca County woman faces three felony charges after allegedly attempting to vote twice in the general election.

A criminal complaint says Danielle Christine Miller, 40, of rural Nashwauk, admitted to filling out and submitting an absentee ballot for her mother, who died in August. The fraudulent submission was flagged by election officials before it could be counted.

"The defendant admitted her deceased mother was an avid Donald Trump supporter and had wanted to vote for Trump in this election but had passed shortly before the absentee ballots were received," according to the complaint filed last week in State District Court.

The Itasca County Auditor's Office said it received sealed ballot envelopes containing signatures for Miller and her mother, Rose Marie Javorina, on Oct. 7. But Javorina had died Aug. 31, according to the Minnesota Vital Statistics death report, so the matter was referred to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

...

In an interview, Miller allegedly admitted she filled out both ballots and falsified the witness sections, citing her late mother's desire to vote for the Republican presidential nominee.