Trump Mocks Chinese Officials: 'Right Out Of Central Casting'

Welcome to "Donald Trump Is An Assh*le," Chapter Million. During a speech today for governors, Trump rambled like your crazy uncle who watches Fox News all the time, before mocking Chinese officials.
"They're right out of central casting!" he exclaimed before demonstrating their glasses and their pad. Here's the video:
He was pretty unhinged. Sometimes I wonder if it's just a way to get attention but he's the President* fergawdsakes. He can get attention any time he wants it without behaving like an idiot.
Here are some more fun zone moments:
Yeah, at least this didn't happen, though it certainly could have with little prodding:
He's going to give away the store to North Korea, and won't even realize he's done it until it's too late. Then he'll lie, cheat and steal his way out of it, I'm guessing.
