Trump Mocks Chinese Officials: 'Right Out Of Central Casting'

Welcome to "Donald Trump Is An Assh*le," Chapter Million. During a speech today for governors, Trump rambled like your crazy uncle who watches Fox News all the time, before mocking Chinese officials.

"They're right out of central casting!" he exclaimed before demonstrating their glasses and their pad. Here's the video:

In an exceedingly bizarre aside, Trump uses his hands to mock the glasses worn by Chinese government officials pic.twitter.com/BKKN5CN3F1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2019

He was pretty unhinged. Sometimes I wonder if it's just a way to get attention but he's the President* fergawdsakes. He can get attention any time he wants it without behaving like an idiot.

Here are some more fun zone moments:

Trump falsely claims that EU leaders refused to meet with Presidents Obama and Bush pic.twitter.com/y5OtUfp2P3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2019

Trump mimics President Xi's Chinese accent, then laments that drug-related trials in America "last 19 years." (They don't.)



"At the end of it, the judge dies, everybody dies -- the only one living is the one who did the damage," he says.



His audience is in stunned silence. pic.twitter.com/0YDBMCeDcZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2019

Yeah, at least this didn't happen, though it certainly could have with little prodding:

I’m shocked Trump didn’t go directly to making a “slanty-eye” gesture while he was at it. https://t.co/qb5sDRNsIW — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 25, 2019

He's going to give away the store to North Korea, and won't even realize he's done it until it's too late. Then he'll lie, cheat and steal his way out of it, I'm guessing.