Trump Flat Out Swears On Limbaugh's Show: 'If You F*ck Around With Us...'

Trump is either still experiencing Roid Rage or he has just decided he is no longer president as of NOW, instead of as of January 21st, because it's so obvious to him he's gonna lose. But today on Rush Limbaugh's radio show, he dropped the F-bomb like it was nothing at all when talking about his super sophisticated approach to foreign policy.

TRUMP: And Iran knows that, and they've been put on notice. If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.

What elegant diplomacy, wouldn't you say? What grand global psychological wizardry. Right up there with "Speak softly and carry a big stick."

Surely the right-wing evangelical Christians will condemn such indelicate language from Trump, just like they would from Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama. Because they're consistent, right?

Surely they will condemn such hard-headedness with Iran, rather than pound their chests and crow that this is the macho, sTrOnG president they voted for, because they are not hypocrites, are they?

Surely they will decry this threatening approach to Iran, who had been holding up their end of the nuclear deal we had with them, resulting in progress, when we tore it up in their faces. Because if there is anything the right-wing evangelicals VALUE, it's people who keep their end of a bargain, right? People who keep their promises? Just like Donald Trump.

And certainly, without a doubt, Trump will pay Rush Limbaugh's FCC obscenity fine for cursing on the air, won't he? Just like he would pay the legal fees for his supporters' who beat up fans of Hillary Clinton.