Latino Voting Expert: MSG Rally Will Cost Trump The Election

An expert on the Latino vote says Trump's Madison Square Garden rally could cost him the election. The GOP presidential candidate called the rally a "love fest."

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent is a great podcast if you don't listen to it already. Sargent is a journalist for The New Republic and one of my favorite reads.

The newest episode of The Daily Blast features Mike Madrid, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an expert on the Latino vote, and author of "The Latino Century."

Madrid explained why the Madison Square Garden hate rally was the “October Surprise” that could cost Trump the election. Madrid told Sargent, “Surprise, Donald Trump, you blew yourself up.”

The author and campaign strategist told Greg Sargent why the Madison Square Garden rally broke through into pop culture and may cost Trump. Madrid said:

"It wasn’t just this one comedian, it was the whole litany of 'terribles' that took the stage and those reams of stuff that they were saying. This is not a mistake by one person mistakenly saying something; this was a conscious effort, which they are realizing was a mistake in a campaign context. But anytime that happens and popular culture starts to weigh in, we start to have celebrities with tens of millions of followers uniformly weighing in immediately, you’ve got a campaign problem on your hands—because pop culture starts to drive the narrative and politics being downstream from culture will start to reflect that."

A Few of the Many Awful Remarks from Trump MSG Rally

Newsweek reported on a few of the horrid jokes and remarks from the Madison Square Garden Trump rally. The crude remark about Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" went viral, but the rally had many awful moments.

Stand-up comic Tony Hinchcliffe told a "joke" about Latinos. Hinchcliffe, a pal of Joe Rogan, said,

"It's wild. And these Latinos love making babies too, just know that. They do, they do. There's no pulling out. They don't do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country."

Newsweek noted that rally speaker David Rem had lots to say about Vice President Harris:

"In fact, she is the devil, whoever screamed that out. She is Antichrist."

Another speaker at the NYC rally, businessman Grant Cardone, told the crowd.

"She makes her boss look competent. She's a fake. I'm not here to invalidate her. She's a fake, a fraud. She's a pretender. Her and her pimp handlers will destroy our country. They will."

Rally Could Move Latino Voters Away From Trump

On the pod, Madrid explained how the offensive MSG rally could move Latino voters toward Harris.

"If she’s able to move just 2 percent of Latinos away from the Republicans—where they’ve been a little bit Republican-curious over the past few election cycles—back into the Democratic fold, that’s going to have a really dramatic impact."

Despite overwhelming outrage from Latino voters, especially from Puerto Rico voters, Trump never said he was sorry. The former president maintained the event was a love fest.