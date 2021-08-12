Lincoln Project Slams GOP Governors With Newest Ad

The Lincoln Project's new ad, "Back To School," has all the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

And that's as it should be. We don't know exactly how many kids are in ICUs, but thanks to people like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, we know their states are in dire crisis.

Let's not forget: Even if a child survives being on a ventilator, they are likely to have long-time symptoms as a result. (Trust me: You don't want your loved ones to have Long Covid.)

In a press release, they attacked GOP governors: