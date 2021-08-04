Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Biden Tells Witless Governors To Get Out Of The Way

President Biden had enough of Governors Abbott and DeSantis playing games instead of saving lives.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

During a presser on the state of affairs of the pandemic, President Biden singled out Florida and Texas and their governors for refusing to do the right thing when it comes to COVID19.

"Just two states, Florida and Texas account for one third of all new COVID19 cases in the entire country," Biden told reporters.

"Just two states," he emphasized.

"We need leadership from everyone," he continued. "If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic then they should allow businesses, universities who want to do the right thing and be able to do it."

The president then took aim at the two most highly visible governors kowtowing to the conspiracy theory QAnon morons instead of looking after the health and welfare of all citizens in their respective states.

"I say to these governors, please help," Biden implored. "If you not going to help then at least get out of the way so the people that are trying to do the right thing."

"Use your power to save lives," he added.

Saving lives seems to be at the back of the bus for these grievance actors Abbott and DeSantis. Instead, they think going on Fox News is their primary purpose instead of actually governing during a pandemic.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team