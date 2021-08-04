Biden Tells Witless Governors To Get Out Of The Way

During a presser on the state of affairs of the pandemic, President Biden singled out Florida and Texas and their governors for refusing to do the right thing when it comes to COVID19.

"Just two states, Florida and Texas account for one third of all new COVID19 cases in the entire country," Biden told reporters.

"Just two states," he emphasized.

"We need leadership from everyone," he continued. "If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic then they should allow businesses, universities who want to do the right thing and be able to do it."

The president then took aim at the two most highly visible governors kowtowing to the conspiracy theory QAnon morons instead of looking after the health and welfare of all citizens in their respective states.

"I say to these governors, please help," Biden implored. "If you not going to help then at least get out of the way so the people that are trying to do the right thing."

"Use your power to save lives," he added.

Saving lives seems to be at the back of the bus for these grievance actors Abbott and DeSantis. Instead, they think going on Fox News is their primary purpose instead of actually governing during a pandemic.