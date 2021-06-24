2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Media Bites
Brian Williams Breaks Down Greg Abbott's War On Dogs

“If Abbott wants to, say, run for President, he must be more further ensconced in a particular area of Trump’s anatomy than even Ron DeSantis of Florida. And that won’t be easy.”
By Ed Scarce
7 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Texas's Greg Abbott came under fire recently for vetoing legislation that bans chaining dogs outside with heavy chains and without drinkable water. MSNBC's Brian Williams broke it down why Abbott would do such a thing: he has to get further up Trump's anatomy than even Ron DeSantis, and other 2024 hopefuls.

Source: UPROXX

He then zeroed in on Abbott, who on Friday nixed a bipartisan bill known as The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which would have made it illegal to chain up dogs without leaving them without drinkable water, adequate shade or shelter. Abbott’s reasoning? He said that “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

The move led to the hashtag “AbbottHatesDogs.”

Williams theorized why: He was kissing up to noted dog-hater Donald J. Trump, whom he clearly idolizes. And he had a hilariously crude-yet-articulate way of taking him to the woodshed.

“His state doesn’t have a dependable power grid, and yet he’s going to build his own wall on the border. And he’s being richly rewarded by a visit from his guy, Trump, next week,” Williams told his audience. “If Abbott wants to, say, run for President, he must be more further ensconced in a particular area of Trump’s anatomy than even Ron DeSantis of Florida. And that won’t be easy.”

Williams concluded with his typical dry wit.

“Remember the rules: When you’re trying to appeal to that Trump base, nothing can be shocking or outrageous enough,” Williams concluded. “Because Abbott figures apparently dogs can’t vote. And really, what have dogs ever done for us?”

Naturally enough, the far-right took great offense to William's colorful language.

I beg to differ with the clown at Brent Bozell's Newsbusters. It's precisely those journalists who treated Trump and others aspiring to be like him with undue respect who are the ones who are not serious journalists. But I digress.

