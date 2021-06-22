2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Greg Abbott Hates Dogs

Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed a slew of bills, including a bipartisan one that would have helped prevent cruelty and abuse to dogs.
By Chris capper Li...
Greg Abbott Hates Dogs
Image from: DonkeyHotey

It's a well known and well documented fact that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is a walking, talking personality disorder that has no redeemable qualities as a human being, much less a governor.

As if there was any doubt in this, Abbott again proved it on Monday when he vetoed 20 bills sent to him by the Republican-controlled legislature, many of which appeared to be more than worthwhile. The victims of Abbott's veto pen included such things as expanding broadband in rural areas, teaching students about preventing domestic violence and child abuse and lowering penalties for trespassing because it would make it harder for him to abuse immigrants and asylum seekers.

But the one that triggered me the most was when he needlessly vetoed a bill that would help prevent cruelty to dogs:

Abbott also vetoed a bill Friday that would have banned tethering dogs outside with heavy chains, earning him the ire of dog owners and the hashtag #AbbottHatesDogs, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The bill, which would have expanded and clarified the state's animal cruelty laws, had the support of animal control officers, law enforcement agencies and organizations, county prosecutors, and advocates for animals, and it passed 28-3 in the Senate and 83-32 in the House.

Abbott, who owns a dog named Pancake, said the current laws are adequate and "Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization." The Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), which helped lead the effort to pass the legislation, disagreed. The current laws are "completely unenforceable," THLN executive director Shelby Bobosky said. "All the elements Gov. Abbott cited as 'micromanagement' were carefully negotiated compromises that addressed concerns from lawmakers in both parties to strike the right balance for our diverse state."

Anyone who condones cruelty to animals is as big a waste of hydrocarbons as the actual abuser. The fact that Abbott has a dog only makes me concerned about that poor animal's well-being and the level of care it's receiving.

Yes, I do realize that I probably am taking this more personally than I should, especially since I fortunately don't live in Texas. However, my wife and I own three beautiful rescue dogs, two of whom were abused by their previous owners. The third was abandoned at a shelter, along with his brothers and sisters, when he was only a few weeks old and too young to be weaned from their mother. So, in a way, it is personal.

I'm sure that my boys would love to meat, er, I mean meet, Abbott and explain to him why vetoing this bill was the absolute wrong thing to do.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team