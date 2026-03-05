Sen. Kelly: Random Group Of Folks Could Do Better Than Trump's Clowns On Iran

Sen. Mark Kelly is going to be a strong contender for president next time around, and not pulling any punches and drawing on his own personal history, as he did here, to dismantle this reckless and feckless administration is one of the reasons.

Kelly made an appearance on The Briefing with Jen Psaki this Wednesday, and was asked about Trump's attack on Iran. Kelly didn't hold back on what he thought of the people surrounding Trump while also relaying his own story about what it means for the people in the military who are being put at risk right now.

PSAKI: Senator Kelly, I cannot even imagine, given your background, what has been going through your head over the course of the last five days.

Let me just start by asking you this, because one of the things I've been struck by,,, I'm not a veteran, I've never been in combat, I did work for two commanders-in-chief—and the seriousness through which they take the decisions about using military force, putting men and women in a position of harm, even in bases around the world, even if they're not in the middle of a combat zone, is the most serious thing they ever do.

They seem to be speaking quite flippantly about these decisions, inconsistently. What has gone through your head as you've watched the ranging justifications coming from this administration?

KELLY: Well, very quickly, I started thinking back to 1991, when I was on an aircraft carrier, heading across the Indian Ocean to get into the Persian Gulf at the beginning of the first Gulf War. And I remember my commanding officer, I was in an A6 intruder squadron. I was 25, 26 years old, and I remember my commander one day before my first strike talking to us, about how they expect us to lose half of the airplanes.

Now, that didn't come to pass. But I just remember that leading up to that period of time how stressful this was for him. He was our boss. He was the commander of the squadron. He was only 39 years old at the time. I remember when he turned 40. He was such a great guy, a great leader, and he was under so much pressure.

And he wasn't even the guy that made the decision to send us there. But you could just feel, just in his core, that he was... he understood, you know, how significant of an issue this was, that some of us might die.

And he took it so seriously. And he wanted our airplanes to be ready. He wanted the entire team to be ready. And he wasn't sure that was going to happen.

And I watch this group of people who are supposed to be leading our country, not just the president, the secretary of defense and others, you know, five people that were on the background on the slide here, and I'm thinking, you could pick a random group of people off the street tonight here in Washington, D.C. -- just a random group, and they could probably do a better job than our government is doing right now with this.

They don't have a goal. There's no strategic plan. There's no timeline. And what this is likely to lead to is again a long war with a lot of dead Americans and no rationale for how this is helping the American people.