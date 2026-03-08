Iranian Schoolgirls Better Off Dead Than 'In A Burqa' Says Disgraced Matt Schlapp

The head of CPAC made the disgusting claim on Piers Morgan's show.
By Ed ScarceMarch 8, 2026

It doesn't get much more vile than this.

Source: The New Republic

Conservative MAGA ideologue Matt Schlapp has attempted to justify the killing of more than 100 young girls at an elementary school in southern Iran, by claiming they were saved from religious extremism.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Schlapp was part of a panel discussion about the war in Iran and the bombing of the girls’ school that killed an estimated 175 people (nearly all young children). Journalist Peter Beinart argued to host Morgan that the United States and Israel were to blame even if the school was somehow hit by an Iranian missile.

“We know that if the U.S. and Israel had not attacked a country that poses no serious threat to them—Israel has hundreds of nuclear weapons, America has thousands—that those girls would be alive,” Beinart said. Schlapp immediately jumped in.

“They’d be alive in a burqa,” Schlapp said, adding “this is … a barbaric society,” before Morgan cut in and asked him to “hang on.”

Schlapp's comments.

Normal human beings beg to differ.

Discussion

