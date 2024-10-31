Disgraced Matt Schlapp Tries To Fit Kamala Harris In Pence's Suit

Matt's Schlapp, the disgraced CPAC leader who paid out with an insurance policy almost a half a million dollars to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit to a male staffer from the Herschel Walker campaign tells Newsmax he's worried that Kamala Harris will do what Mike Pence refused to do in the upcoming election next week.

Never forget that Schlapp, who aided Rudy Giuliani and Trump trying to overthrow the 2020 election when he claimed they had irrefutable evidence of election fraud and wanted Mike Pence to refuse to certify the 2020 election.

Schlapp has been relegated to Newsmax and other low rated conservative programming so it was nice seeing him cry about the rally size of the Harris Ellipse speech, claiming the 75, 000 people were all democratic operatives.

The man who is a creep's creep then challenged VP Harris to not do what he wanted Pence to do.

SCHLAPP: And let me tell you, she's the sitting vice president. And I'm Newsmax. I want to give Kamala Harris a challenge. You sat up there and attacked Donald Trump for what happened on J6 because many of us saw election fraud and see illegal voting happening today. If you're the sitting vice president, her job is going to be to certify Donald Trump's win. She needs to address the American people as the sitting vice president. Is she going to work with the Democrats to delay Donald Trump's victory? Is she going to work to decertify and to do all the things Hillary Clinton did in 2016 that they accused Donald Trump of doing in 2020? They're the engineers of all this election denying. And I challenge Kamala Harris, if you want to be a different kind of Democrat, tell us. If you lose this race, you'll give up on election night and you'll certify Donald Trump's win in January.

Any credible political observer knows the vice president cannot decertify or certify the election results. January 6th is a ceremonial position, but Trump and his band of traitors tried to force him to undermine the US Constitution, but beyond that, why doesn't Schlapp challenge Donald Trump to make the same pronouncement?

Make Demented Donald swear to the American people that if he loses he will immediately concede. We know that will never happen.

I expect Trump to lead the election in the early results and claim victory to appease the MAGA cult, but then Kamala Harris will come on top once states count early and mail in votes.