Scott Bessent Claims US Media Helping Iran Because They Hate Trump

Loathsome Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did his best to follow up on FCC"s Brendan Carr's attack on the free press by claiming the US media hates Trump so much they are giving aide and comfort to Iran by making the war into "into a crisis" which is what Iran wants.

If Demented Trump, starting a war with a Middle East country that didn't attack the US, isn't a crisis, I don't know what is.

Bessent made the odious claim on CNBC earlier this morning to attempt to force US news organizations to turn their coverage into a Trump jingoistic and propaganda extensions of his administration.

The CNBC host asked a valid question, and Bessent, like a slow-moving snake, slithered through his answers.

HOST: And then final wrap it up, I got to ask this to wrap it up, expectation of timeline on this because with every passing day, with every passing week, in our 103rd week, markets going up, fertilizers, gas, everything. And the world is really worried about shortages and also the inflationary effect here and abroad. BESSENT: It's two weeks. It's two weeks. And you know, I know the media likes to move things along.



We see this headlines. And that's part of the Iranian strategy. And it's very unfortunate that because of a dislike for President Trump, not to you, but a lot of mainstream media are trying to speed this up, trying to make it into some crisis that it's not.

I was waiting for Bessent to take off his suit and tie, get on his stomach, and slither around on the floor like a calm malevolent serpent.

In Trump's second term, he's done everything he can to castrate the US media and has had much better success this time around than in his first term. What's helped him is that his billionaire cronies, like Jeff Bezos and David Ellison, have purchased major news organizations and neutered them in an effort to help Trump.

Trump unceremoniously attacked Iran, which has disrupted the flow of oil to the world and thrown the Middle East into chaos, but it's the US media that is making it into a crisis, not Trump.

This man is vile.