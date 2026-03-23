Smarmy Scott Bessent Mansplains Kristen Welker: Shut Up And 'Listen To Me!'

On Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker was not buying the propaganda Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was mansplaining to her on why the US was lifting sanctions on Iranian oil purchases, so he angrily exclaimed she's stupid, missing the point, and she should better listen to him.

Wow.

Bessent usually speaks to the press like a slithering snake calmly waiting to pounce, but not today.

This past week, the Trump administration waved sanctions on Iranian oil purchases at the sea which will help fund Iran's war efforts against the US.

This is insane on so many levels, but with rising costs of oil over Trump's unprepared and immoral attack on Iran, they believe this will lower prices globally.

This may be the first time a US president is helping fund a country they declared war against.

KRISTEN WELKER: All right. Let me talk about your announcement this past week. On Friday, the Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Iranian oil stored on tankers, a move that would effectively allow Iran to get more than $14 billion of oil revenue. Hold on. Why is the U.S. helping to fund a country that it’s currently at war with, Mr. Secretary-- SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: Again, Kristen, why don’t we have good facts here?

When facts are called into question to the Treasury Secretary, Bessent routinely castigates the host for using either bad facts, bad framing, or being too stupid to understand.

He did all these things to Ms. Welker and to the rest of America.

After he finished regurgitating nonsense, Welker continued questioning this latest bizarre move by TRump.

KRISTEN WELKER: And it can go to Iran too. I mean, isn’t the point that the sanctions were in place to prevent Iran from getting any of the money. They will have access to some of the – SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: No, again-- KRISTEN WELKER: – money now – SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: – Kristen, you’re missing the point. So, please listen to me. They were getting it from China anyway.

What an incredible exchange.

Sometimes we criticize Welker's performance on MTP, but she was great spinning Bessent into a tizzy here.

He is a creepy fucker.

NBC News and other outlets are reporting on how much Iran will profit, "At current prices, the amount of oil Bessent said the measures would bring to market would be worth more than $14 billion for Tehran.

If Trump's plan is extended past thirty days, Iran will make hundreds of billions of dollars which will aid in their war efforts against Trump.

In a few short days Trump has gone from we've destroyed Iran completely, the war is virtually over, we are sending troops in, to now helping fund Iran's economy during the war.