No matter how hard Trump tries, the Epstein Files are not going away.
Tim Walz Mocks Trump's Obsession: 'No Somali Folks In Epstein Files'
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 5, 2026

During the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on alleged misuse of federal funds in Minnesota, Gov Walz blasted Trump's obsession with the state, brought up the Epstein files, and bashed him for political retribution by cutting off much-needed federal assistance.

In an earlier confrontation, James Comer asked why Walz did not order the stop or suspend welfare program payments, despite warnings of fraud.

“We’re not going to stop payments to feed children until we have the proof that things happen,” Walz said.

This time, Rep. Emily Randall asked about Trump's vengeful obsessions with Minnesota when there are much worse issues within his own administration.

RANDALL: Why do you think the Trump administration is so obsessed with fraud in Minnesota when its own agencies have found other states with even worse problems?

WALZ: Look, Congress, I don't know. I think it's been pretty clear the president does not like me personally. I think he continues to tell lies about our electoral system, claiming that he's won all three times when he lost all three times.

I think he has people around him who were trying to find quotas around immigration and they saw a perfect storm, if you will, that included some Somali folks and a whole lot, you know, if we're going to condemn folks, there's no Somali folks in the Epstein files, things like that.

We know.

But I don't know. It's an obsession. And I come back to it again.

I think it's because we are so ideologically opposed to making children go hungry, people go unhoused. We invest in education, we invest in research, and we believe everybody has a place.

And so I think it's just personal about how we do business.

Trump takes many of his cues from the most radical and disingenuous MAGA influencers online, like Nick Shirley, and it fits his racist immigration agenda.

CBS News’s own review found that most of the day care centers Shirley visited had active licenses and had been inspected recently, and there was no documented evidence of fraud as portrayed in the video.

Walz: "There are no Somali folks in the Epstein files"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-04T16:24:26.359Z

