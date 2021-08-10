Abbott Begs For Help As Texas Hospitals Overflow With COVID

In a press release by Greg Abbott's office, the Texas governor is asking out-of-state healthcare personnel to help with the latest COVID surge. He is also asking hospitals to forgo voluntary procedures in an effort to help those stricken with the virus.

Today I announced new measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19:



* bring in additional medical personnel to staff hospitals



* expand Antibody Infusion Centers to prevent hospitalization of those with COVID



* make it easier to get a vaccination

(In the above video from July 20, Abbott said there would be no mask mandates imposed, even in schools.)

CNN reports: 2 Texas ERs temporarily shut down as US Covid-19 hospitalization and death rates double in 2 weeks



Who's fault is this?

Only one person: Greg Abbott.

Anyone who is not playing right-wing political games and being subservient to the MAGA cult knew this was coming.

With exploding cases ravishing both Florida and Texas at an alarming rate, Governors like Abbott and DeSantis are turning into Typhoid Governors and COVID Murderers right before our eyes.

Texas law requires immunization against measles, rubella, hepatitis, on and on. Why is Covid-19 delta variant, which is actually more dangerous and more contagious than these, exempted? Governor Abbott is playing politics with kids’ lives. It’s shameful. And it is deadly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 10, 2021

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: (Bans local mask mandates, bans masks in schools, bans vaccine passports)



ALSO GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Someone help I’ve tried everything https://t.co/v5117hAqdR — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) August 10, 2021