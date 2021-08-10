Abbott Begs For Help As Texas Hospitals Overflow With COVID

In a press release by Greg Abbott's office, the Texas governor is asking out-of-state healthcare personnel to help with the latest COVID surge. He is also asking hospitals to forgo voluntary procedures in an effort to help those stricken with the virus.
(In the above video from July 20, Abbott said there would be no mask mandates imposed, even in schools.)
CNN reports: 2 Texas ERs temporarily shut down as US Covid-19 hospitalization and death rates double in 2 weeks
Who's fault is this?
Only one person: Greg Abbott.
Anyone who is not playing right-wing political games and being subservient to the MAGA cult knew this was coming.
With exploding cases ravishing both Florida and Texas at an alarming rate, Governors like Abbott and DeSantis are turning into Typhoid Governors and COVID Murderers right before our eyes.