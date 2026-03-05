Ukraine Sending Advisors To Middle East For Drone Attacks

“Iranian attack drones are the same ‘shaheds’ that have been striking our cities, villages, and our Ukrainian infrastructure throughout this war,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.
By Susie MadrakMarch 5, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is sending some of its military specialists to the Middle East to help counter Iranian drones and missiles. (Isn't it ironic?)

Zelensky said he has tasked Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, minister of defense, intelligence agencies and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine “to present options for assisting the relevant countries and to provide aid in a way that does not weaken our own defense” in Ukraine.

The Ukraine leader said he is consulting with countries neighboring Iran, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain. Talks with Kuwait and other countries in the region are also planned.

“All of them face a serious challenge and speak openly about it: Iranian attack drones are the same ‘shaheds’ that have been striking our cities, villages, and our Ukrainian infrastructure throughout this war,” he added.

Iran’s Shahed 136 drones have long been used by Russian forces in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

The attack drones are a major challenge to the U.S. military, with air defenses unable to detect and intercept them.

