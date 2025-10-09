Zelenskyy Offers To Lobby For Nobel Peace Prize For Trump Under One Condition

Zelenskyy is Art of the Dealing. And he has the cards.
Credit: White House/Flickr/public domain
By Conover KennardOctober 9, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy knows that Donald Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize more than anything. And the Ukrainian President knows how to read Trump, so he said that Kyiv will nominate Donald for the Nobel Peace Prize if he sends Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and helps broker a ceasefire with Russia.

Politico reports:

“During our most recent meeting, I didn’t hear a ‘no.’ What I did hear was that work will continue at the technical level and that this possibility will be considered,” Zelenskyy told journalists in Kyiv about a meeting he held with the U.S. president on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September.

“The plan for ending the war won’t be easy, but it is certainly the way forward. And if Trump gives the world — above all, the Ukrainian people — the chance for such a ceasefire, then yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Zelenskyy said. “We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine.”

Trump has campaigned to receive the prestigious award, claiming he has ended seven wars and cold-calling Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to ask about his bid.

Zelenskyy also told reporters that Tomahawks, which can fly up to 1,500 kilometers and would allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia as far as Siberia, could strengthen Ukraine and “sober the Russians up a bit, bringing them to the negotiating table.”

It gets better. Zelenskyy also noted that Kyiv had asked for the long-range precision missiles during Biden’s term, but the request was rejected. The Ukrainian President knows Trump wants the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, and he hates his predecessor. How can Donald resist that offer?

Discussion

