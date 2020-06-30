Politics
'Bar Lives Matter' Protest In Response To Gov. Abbott's Shutdown Order Draws Jeers

A group of Texas bar owners are now suing in response to Abbott's recent shutdown order.
By Ed Scarce
'Bar Lives Matter' Protest In Response To Gov. Abbott's Shutdown Order Draws Jeers
Image from: KVUE

They're also suing over Gov. Greg Abbott's shutdown order, of course. Sheer selfishness and stupidity.

As with some other southern states, Texas is spiking in COVID-19, with over 6000 positive tests just yesterday.

Source: KVUE

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin bar owners took to the streets of Austin on Tuesday, June 30, to protest Gov. Greg Abbott shutting down Texas bars to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The protest started at the Texas Capitol around 11 a.m. and is expected to end at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

According to KVUE's Jenni Lee, more than 30 bar owners are suing over the governor's executive order that shut down bars.

Among the protesters was Shelley Luther, a Dallas hairstylist who was jailed for defying orders and staying open in May. Additionally, she called Gov. Abbott's orders to shut down bars discriminatory.

As of June 29, more than 153,000 cases have been reported in the state and more than 2,400 Texans have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Additionally, an estimated 81,335 people have recovered.

The Internet was not impressed.

