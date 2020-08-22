Media Bites
The Lincoln Project: Goodyear

Ohio knows it's a good year to vote out Donald Trump.
By Ed Scarce

Trump made a massive blunder this week by attacking Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Based in Akron, Ohio, a call for a "boycott", especially in these times of economic uncertainty could and should cost Trump the electoral votes of Ohio in November.

The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump are releasing a video advertisement called “Goodyear” which attacks President Donald Trump for calling for a boycott of the Akron, Ohio, tiremaker.

Trump called for the boycott this week following news reports showing a Goodyear tire factory training slide out of Topeka, Kansas, saying employees can’t wear MAGA or Blue Lives Matter attire or other political materials in the workplace but can show support for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride.

The Lincoln Project ad, which will air digitally and via broadcast, is part of an ongoing partnership in Ohio: Operation Grant. The Lincoln Project said it plans to spend $425,000 airing “Goodyear” starting Friday through next week in northeast Ohio media markets of Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown.

Trump has been roundly criticized by Democrats, union leaders and others in the greater Akron area for calling for a Goodyear boycott. Goodyear is one of Akron’s oldest and largest employers with about 3,000 people at its corporate headquarters and about 60,000 other employees around the world.

