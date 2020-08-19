Trump Has A Meltdown Over Goodyear

[Above, from 2018. It's a "Goodyear" to get rid of the Angry Blimp in the White House]

Only a very weak fatuous gas bag would try to destroy a major United States company based in a swing state.

Goodyear Tire stock tanked today because they refused to promote Donald Trump's campaign hats.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Our C&L webmaster reminded me that all major companies don't allow political apparel during work hours, but nobody at Fox and Friends told Trump, so he reacted like a bloated baby.

Goodyear responded to the latest Trump outrage.

"Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork," the company told Kansas's WIBW-TV of the policies on Tuesday. "As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues."

Attacking a big Ohio-based company during a general election is not a smart tactic, but that doesn't seem to matter to a narcissistic nincompoop masquerading as an authoritative dictator.

UPDATE (Frances Langum) Trump was watching Varney & Co on Fox Business. Here's the report:

Goodyear has issued a statement:

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020



