Trump Has A Meltdown Over Goodyear

Like nearly all large companies, Goodyear bans political garments on the worksite. Trump takes offense to that, of course.
By John Amato

[Above, from 2018. It's a "Goodyear" to get rid of the Angry Blimp in the White House]

Only a very weak fatuous gas bag would try to destroy a major United States company based in a swing state.

Goodyear Tire stock tanked today because they refused to promote Donald Trump's campaign hats.

Our C&L webmaster reminded me that all major companies don't allow political apparel during work hours, but nobody at Fox and Friends told Trump, so he reacted like a bloated baby.

Goodyear responded to the latest Trump outrage.

"Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork," the company told Kansas's WIBW-TV of the policies on Tuesday.

"As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues."

Attacking a big Ohio-based company during a general election is not a smart tactic, but that doesn't seem to matter to a narcissistic nincompoop masquerading as an authoritative dictator.

UPDATE (Frances Langum) Trump was watching Varney & Co on Fox Business. Here's the report:

Goodyear has issued a statement:

These are true:

