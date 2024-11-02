PA Halloween Parade Featured Kamala Walking In Chains

Some participants in a Halloween parade outside Pittsburgh are being heavily criticized for their depiction of Vice President Harris in a float. Via CBSNews.com:

Photos of the float in Wednesday night's parade in Mount Pleasant, in Westmoreland County, show a utility vehicle decorated with American flags and campaign signs for former President Donald Trump and people dressed as United States Secret Service agents with what appears to be a rifle mounted on top and with a person dressed as Harris chained up and walking behind the cart. KDKA-TV later learned it was a fake gun.

The photos have gone viral on social media and the response was overwhelmingly negative, with many calling the float racist and offensive.

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday night, the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department apologized "for allowing the offensive participants" to be in the parade.

"We do not share in the values represented by those participants, and we understand how it may have hurt or offended members of our community," the post said.