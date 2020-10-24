WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally In Luzerne County, PA With Jon Bon Jovi

Watch with us as Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden address a crowd in Luzerne County, PA about the economy and rebuilding it after the destruction Trump has wrought. Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi joined them and played some songs for the crowd, but sadly, that was before the livestream began... boo-sad face-sniff.

According to WKRN:

Jill and Joe Biden will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on Saturday for a drive-in event, according to the Biden Campaign. Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are slated to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote. A source within the campaign tells WBRE/WYOU that Bon Jovi will be performing a few songs at the event.

Regardless, it is clear Joe Biden is tireless and intensely fired up for these closing days of the campaign, and it's so energizing to see. The crowds are loving him, honking up a storm, and he is not about to be shown up by a bully like Trump.

“I say it’s about time a state school guy gets to go to the Oval Office. Because you know what? If I’m sitting there you’ll be sitting there with me. You and I know who really built this country. It wasn’t Wall Street...the working people, middle class people built it.” @JoeBiden — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 24, 2020

Interestingly, even Fox ran his speech live! And this was his second speech today...

All three networks are taking @JoeBiden live again pic.twitter.com/9KH5VNHZav — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 24, 2020

But since health care is top of everyone's mind, Biden focused on this question: