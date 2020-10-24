Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally In Luzerne County, PA With Jon Bon Jovi

The Bidens hold a rally with a legendary rocker as a musical guest in Pennsylvania!
By Aliza Worthington

Watch with us as Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden address a crowd in Luzerne County, PA about the economy and rebuilding it after the destruction Trump has wrought. Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi joined them and played some songs for the crowd, but sadly, that was before the livestream began... boo-sad face-sniff.

According to WKRN:

Jill and Joe Biden will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on Saturday for a drive-in event, according to the Biden Campaign.

Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are slated to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.

A source within the campaign tells WBRE/WYOU that Bon Jovi will be performing a few songs at the event.

Regardless, it is clear Joe Biden is tireless and intensely fired up for these closing days of the campaign, and it's so energizing to see. The crowds are loving him, honking up a storm, and he is not about to be shown up by a bully like Trump.

Interestingly, even Fox ran his speech live! And this was his second speech today...

But since health care is top of everyone's mind, Biden focused on this question:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.