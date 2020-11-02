Joe Biden's Lead Looking Good In Final Polls This Morning

This morning, Morning Joe looked at the last minute polls pouring in.

"So we have one day before tomorrow's presidential election. Some consider it the most consequential election of our lifetimes," Mika Brzezinski said.

"President Trump holds a rally in North Carolina and ends in Wisconsin and Michigan. In between, he'll be in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Joe Biden has two events later on tonight in Pittsburgh. Here's why the focus is on Pennsylvania, by the way," she said.

"Biden leads by nine. 52% to 43%. Both the Washington Post, ABC News and the Reuters/Ipsos polls have Biden leading by seven, 51% to 44%. The Muhlenberg College poll finds Biden up by five. 49% to 44%. While the New York Times/Siena College poll shows Biden up by six and the Emerson College poll has Biden up by four."

"Jonathan Lemire, we have been looking at the data all week and looking at the public polls and talking to the campaigns, I think you and I have heard the same thing a week ago. It was more of a tossup and now the Biden camp, they're feeling more comfortable by the day with a victory in Pennsylvania. That it's coming in Pennsylvania. They're not going to take it for granted. They know how critical it is and the Trump campaign, they still think they can win, but not sounding as confident as they were a week ago," Scarborough said.

"That's right, Joe. Both campaigns publicly of course say they can win and are going to win," Lemire said.

"But behind the scenes it is a little different. Let's start with the Biden campaign who has been expressing a quiet confidence about all of the battleground states and particularly Pennsylvania. Biden born in Scranton, he lives next door in Delaware, he has been to Pennsylvania more than any other battleground state in a huge margin."

IGNORE THE POLLS. GO VOTE. PASS IT ON. https://t.co/v9Adv7oMjh — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 2, 2020

Translation: Real Clear Politics dilutes the results by including second-tier and substandard polls:

Obviously this normally doesn’t matter except for me who hates those frauds. But Trump is going to try to stop vote counts and RCP’s fraud is a tool for him. https://t.co/swd40iPM5E — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) November 2, 2020

New Pennsylvania polls:

Reuters shows Joe Biden up by 7 points.

Monmounth shows Biden up 7 points in high-turnout model.

Morning Consult shows Biden up 9 points. https://t.co/5q1NGbAGUa pic.twitter.com/7E0iN5Or4c — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 2, 2020

New @CNN polls (LVs)...



Arizona: Biden 50%, Trump 46%

Michigan: Biden 53%, Trump 41%

North Carolina: Biden 51%, Trump 45%

Wisconsin: Biden 52%, Trump 44% — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 31, 2020