Howard Kurtz Blames Don Lemon For Anger Towards Unvaccinated

Americans are frustrated with the anti-vax crowd, but please don't tell them about it. They might get upset!
Fox News' Howard Kurtz opened his Media Buzz program by blaming CNN host Don Lemon for influencing political pundits, politicians, and regular Americans with criticism of the unvaccinated.

The Delta variant is spreading like wildfire, and hospital rooms a filling up once again. Nearly all of those being hospitalized were not vaccinated.

Howard Kurtz wasn't particularly angry at the surge of COVID in red states, like Texas and Florida, but instead chose to attack those calling out these anti-vaxxers as we try to dig out of the pandemic.

Kurtz said, "I knew from the moment CNN's Don Lemon denounced unvaccinated Americans for their 'idiotic behavior' that we were headed into a surge of anger against those who haven't gotten the shots. That's why I played it last Sunday."

Howard Kurtz said he is worried and frustrated about the rising cases of COVID, and he's all for "persuading and cajoling."

Thank you so much for that.

Kurtz claimed the reluctance to get a shot isn't all about politics, but for most of them it actually is. That is, unless you work for Fox News.

I have family members who were vaccine-hesitant, but after talking to their doctors, and knowing people that had COVID, they immediately got vaccinated.

Kurtz was also angry that the New York Times published an article highlighting rising resentment by the vaccinated.

"But I say it's driven by the pundits," Kurtz concluded.

Jesus H. Christ.

How about being pissed off at Fox News' multitudes of hosts and guests for driving people away from getting vaccines, wearing masks, and social distancing?

Never mind.

He continued, "But I'll tell you this about the unvaccinated. Ripping them and ridiculing them, slamming and shaming them isn't going to work. It just ticks them off, and these piling-on pundits ought to know better."

America has been dealing with COVID for a year and five months now, and we've had the vaccines for over six months. But please don't hurt the fee-fees of those not wanting to get vaccinated, or they may not get vaccinated at all!

Yet another Fox "News" circle-jerk.

