Almost All Covid Deaths Right Now Are Among Unvaccinated People

CNN's New Day takes a look this morning at the rising covid deaths among the unvaccinated.

"If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8% are vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable, CDC Director Rochelle Wollensky said.

"What you are going to see among under vaccinated regions, be they states, cities or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips. It's almost like it's going to be two Americas," Fauci said.

"When Dr. Anthony Fauci says 99.2% of the deaths are coming from unvaccinated people, that's a stark number," CNN host John Berman said.

"That's a very stark number. When you look at the map of who's fully vaccinated, you see the great contrasts across the country. We see in the southern United States that states like Mississippi, only about 30% of folks are vaccinated at this particular point," Harry Enten said.

"You can see here when you look across the country in terms of adults, you see 58% of all adults are fully vaccinated. There are all of these people out there who have just decided for whatever reason that they don't want to get the vaccine! And a greater percentage of deaths and cases at this point are coming by and large from the parts of the country that are unvaccinated?" Berman asked.

"That's exactly right. When we look across the country, we see in the Trump states, for example, the states that Donald Trump won, only about 40% of all Americans are fully vaccinated. What we see across those states is when you take an average across all of them, I believe an increase in the case rate is 20%, versus the Biden states where you have 53% fully vaccinated. You see in those states, the rate has stayed the same. The Trump states, less people are vaccinated, case rates are rising. In the Biden states, where more people are vaccinated, case rates are not rising."

"Sixty-seven percent of the people in the country are receiving one dose. It used to be there were a significant percentage of people who were willing or curious about getting a vaccine soon. That's not the case anymore," Berman noted.

"That's exactly right, that's not the case anymore. You mentioned 67%. If you look at the Kaiser Family Foundation at the end of June, only 2% of Americans said they wanted to get a vaccine as soon as possible. If you go back to the end of February, you saw 37% of Americans want to get a vaccine as soon as possible. So right now, essentially what we're seeing is that the percentage of folks who say that they in fact want to get a vaccine but haven't gotten one has shrunk significantly. There are vaccines out there. There are vaccines for everybody, people, and yet the people have decided not necessarily to get one."

"If people who want them or have wanted them have basically gotten them at this point. And there are a number of people, Harry, who got one dose but aren't getting a second at this point," Berman said.

"That's exactly right. About 12% of the population have gotten the first dose, and then you've gotten them past the 21-day window for Pfizer, for the 28-day window for Moderna, and they, in fact, for whatever reason have not gotten one, and I don't know what those people are necessarily thinking. It's bizarre, if you made the effort to get one and not getting a second one. If you look at the Kaiser Family Foundation poll from last month, why are you not getting the vaccine? Folks saying it's too difficult. They can't get off work, or they don't know where to get one, that group of the population of those who have not gotten their vaccine at this point, either of those doses, make up 11% of all folks.

"Most of the people who haven't gotten their vaccine, 89%, those are folks who basically believe a vaccine lie, like it could give you covid or they believe some other thing, you know, they don't trust the government. So most of the folks who are out there right now who haven't gotten that vaccine, haven't gotten it because they simply don't want to. And they simply unfortunately believe one of the lies that are out there," Enten concluded.