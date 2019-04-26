Friday News Dump: Trump Calls Mueller Probe 'Attempted Coup,' And Other News

“This was a coup,” Trump told host Sean Hannity on Fox News’ “Hannity” in his first interview since the Mueller report's release. “This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government.”https://t.co/PcDUiq2igt
— POLITICO (@politico) April 26, 2019
You know how people speculate that Fox News will help Trump escape for the #MuellerReport?
Glad to see at least someone there going with the facts.
Judge Nap is with #RepublicansForImpeachment pic.twitter.com/kWCNlkynQn
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 26, 2019
This is astonishing.https://t.co/M0ucOW1Slq
— I❤Indictments (@OriginallyNoNo) April 26, 2019
Considering how relentlessly Fox fans the flames of lies, paranoia and conspiracy, you'd think Elie position wouldn't be controversial. Dems should not appear on Fox!
I don't care how desperate they are to reach the mythical racist-Trump-voter-with-a-heart-of-gold. Democratic Presidential candidates need to STOP appearing on white supremacist media like Fox News. https://t.co/xHrwnvHlhz
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 25, 2019
“Executives are very worried Fox & Friends will be next. If advertisers start bailing on them, they're screwed,” an insider said.
And they should be. This isn’t about Trump. No advertiser wants to be associated with racism and bigotry. https://t.co/WQXvxjzCem
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) April 25, 2019
Trump on Hannity says Attorney General Bill Barr after receiving the Mueller report "made a decision right on the spot” that the president hadn’t obstructed justice.
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 26, 2019
Trump just now: “The only thing I’m guilty of is being a great president.” pic.twitter.com/Zt4hhtaTRr
— Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) April 26, 2019
Longtime sports writer says in new book that Trump uses Secret Service to cheat at golf https://t.co/DS740risqv pic.twitter.com/lTlbBLDpHL
— The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2019
For years, Trump insisted it was impossible to find Americans to fill seasonal jobs at his hotels, leaving him no choice but to hire foreign guest workers instead. New docs show dozens of Americans applied but Trump hired foreign workers instead.https://t.co/9vTdMHxrpW
— Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) April 26, 2019
But it’s cool to have your wife work for someone who brags about grabbing a woman’s genitals?
(Note to self - better to be a daughter than a wife) https://t.co/DC75zPoBeU
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 26, 2019
This is the second time Tom Steyer has been able to bait Trump into a public confrontation by running impeachment ads on his favorite show, Fox & Friends.
Left, Fox & Friends, 6:52 am
Right, Trump, 8:39 am pic.twitter.com/CwX3slRfhi↓ Story continues below ↓
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 26, 2019
Let’s all drink a toast to the new king of lies,
and the minions who help him while democracy dies,
and our kids who’ll be taught that the wicked are wise
because Potus was Jack from ‘Lord of The Flies’.
How much poison are you willing to swallow?! pic.twitter.com/CvS6Wze9jm
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 24, 2019
“The thing that is of most value to Donald Trump when he is looking around to fill jobs is ‘Are you good on television’?” says CNN’s Chris Cillizza on Monica Crowley joining a pool of former Fox personalities considered for the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/S9CJVPIFcW
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 17, 2019
I spent a large part of last year working with a group of @usatoday Network reporters digging into police misconduct. They assembled a mountain of records from across the country, and today you can read the first results of that work. It's pretty nuts. https://t.co/Gfm5JhRhtk
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) April 26, 2019
Federal court rules Michigan's Congressional, State House, and State Senate districts unconstitutional – Here's why that's a BFD | Eclectablog: https://t.co/PEx35MJZdk via @Eclectablog
— Brian Reigle (@bmorreigle1) April 26, 2019
“It’s ironic that Graham says homosexuality should not be ‘politicized’ when he and other conservative Christians have gone out of their way to make LGBTQ rights a wedge issue.”
Typical evangelical—your desire to have rights is “politics”; my opposition to that is “God’s will.” https://t.co/JD2Iv6Uqec
— Chris Stroop (@C_Stroop) April 25, 2019
Nothing says "happy birthday" like a picture of someone sitting alone, being completely ignored. https://t.co/8TEGRwc3ZF
— Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) April 26, 2019
Fascinating history from @DavidCornDC on Biden's efforts to thwart Bush's invasion of Iraq. But in the end, the bottom line seems worse for Biden than Kerry/Clinton: He voted to authorize war *despite knowing* there was virtually no evidence of WMD threat https://t.co/nEfoTJvh3e pic.twitter.com/sguDIvtaJg
— Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) April 26, 2019
How Amazon automatically tracks and fires warehouse workers for ‘productivity’ https://t.co/0DqJfIh6Uv via @Verge
— Jen LOL No (@SillyPhillyJen) April 26, 2019
The Mueller report doesn't cover the counterintelligence investigation: did Russia try to infiltrate the Trump camp? But a new filing in another case shows Moscow had a broad scheme to obtain influence within US political circles.
https://t.co/9ElxFwe8Xp
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 25, 2019
The NRAs about to fold to protect the president. All of the ”internal conflicts” getting out to the press right now is to make sure we don't pay attention to this so they frame it like they’re reforming the organization because they worked with Russia. https://t.co/mVnZyujLjh
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 26, 2019
Maria Butina, a Russian woman who plotted to infiltrate conservative political circles and open backchannel lines of communication as part of an unofficial influence campaign, is set to be sentenced today.https://t.co/kAjYie3u55
— NPR (@NPR) April 26, 2019
Beautiful images from #Algeria protests today, where one woman and organizers giving bread and drinks for protestors.
Week 10 of demonstrations, calling for major figures to step down: pic.twitter.com/ZHRzF0aevz
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 26, 2019
“Often change is not so much about discarding the past as about reinventing it in a new way for a new time.” https://t.co/aBQGg3cm7K
— Harvard Biz Review (@HarvardBiz) April 26, 2019
Nope, it’s not just you: The world around you really is getting angrier https://t.co/IxrwDS7zra
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 26, 2019
THREAD
One week after the release of the Mueller report, which analysis of it did YouTube recommend from the most channels among the 1000+ channels that I monitor daily?
Russia Today's !!!
1/
— Guillaume Chaslot (@gchaslot) April 26, 2019
Young people all over the country are calling on their elected officials to “step up or step down” when it comes to #ClimateChange. @USClimateStrike requests a #ClimateDebate w/ 2020 presidential candidates & we do too. ADD YOUR NAME: https://t.co/SMWVTzw5XU
— MoveOn (@MoveOn) April 26, 2019
— Julie Kohler (@juliekkohler1) April 23, 2019
The GOP will be defending 22 senate seats in 2020. If democrats take 4 of them we control the Senate. Now is the time for every Democrat to pick your favorite seat to flip and do something to help. Volunteer, donate, make calls, tell your friends, just start helping.
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) April 25, 2019
The Boss (@springsteen) is dropping a new album on June 14. #WesternStars is “inspired by "Southern California pop records of the late ’60s and early ’70s." https://t.co/CgSw5f3r1T
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 25, 2019
Biden’s announcement —> a good time to revisit some of the best commentary about his possible bid. Two I loved: from @JamilSmith (https://t.co/9cEJGuN48W) and @rtraister (https://t.co/G5Lly0UkbM)/
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) April 25, 2019
Robert E. Lee was a traitor, a brute and a slaver who wouldn't even trade black union soldiers taken prisoner for the lives of his own men because he saw black people as property to be owned. https://t.co/kFh5bYvK1t
— Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 26, 2019
Bernie Sanders gets booed after name-dropping Martin Luther King Jr. when he was asked about the rise of white nationalism pic.twitter.com/BgchiQApxu
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2019
JESUS ON HOMOSEXUALITY: "[crickets]"
JESUS ON ABORTION: "[crickets]"
JESUS ON DIVORCE: “If you remarry you are committing adultery.” Matthew 5:32
EVANGELICALS: “We support a twice-divorced man and rebuke the homosexual and anyone who supports abortion rights BECAUSE OF JESUS!”
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 25, 2019
Gun Safety Group Sues Over Alleged NRA Campaign Spending Violations | HuffPostPol https://t.co/0ElgF4fnvc
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) April 26, 2019
If Twitter were to implement an algorithm targeting white supremacists, Republican politicians would end up getting banned because "in some cases [they] have tweeted white supremacy," says @jason_koebler pic.twitter.com/Oo8igsm1nE
— AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) April 26, 2019
After all this bleak news, you deserve some guinea pigs!
You'll never guess what happened in the end... #guineapigs #HeyChina pic.twitter.com/T7KrvEveqj
— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 18, 2019
