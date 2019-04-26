Friday News Dump: Trump Calls Mueller Probe 'Attempted Coup,' And Other News

Let’s all drink a toast to the new king of lies,

and the minions who help him while democracy dies,

and our kids who’ll be taught that the wicked are wise

because Potus was Jack from ‘Lord of The Flies’.

How much poison are you willing to swallow?! pic.twitter.com/CvS6Wze9jm

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 24, 2019