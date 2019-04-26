Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Friday News Dump: Trump Calls Mueller Probe 'Attempted Coup,' And Other News

A trickle of Republicans oppose Trump, but congressional Republicans are silent.
By Susie Madrak

Considering how relentlessly Fox fans the flames of lies, paranoia and conspiracy, you'd think Elie position wouldn't be controversial. Dems should not appear on Fox!

After all this bleak news, you deserve some guinea pigs!

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.