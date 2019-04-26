Trump Raves Like A Madman: Mueller Investigations ‘Attempted To Overthrow The Government'

On Thursday night, Trump called into his BFF Sean Hannity and attacked Hillary Clinton, Clapper, McCabe, Brennan, investigating FBI agents and blamed everybody else for his and his aides' despicable actions.

The special counsel appointment was triggered by Trump's own actions, especially the firing of FBI director James Comey for specious reasons.

Those reasons were that Comey refused to pledge loyalty, protect Gen. Flynn and bend the knee to Trump.

It seems that @realDonaldTrump’s appearance on @Seanhannity last night is a prime example of a man in the stages of sundowning. Confusion, rambling at times, and making up wild conspiracy theories about the woman who continues to live rent free in his empty head.#DerangedDonald — ChicksDigScars (@Chezhdchick) April 26, 2019

"This was a coup," he said. Trump continued, "This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government.”

“This was an overthrow and it’s a disgraceful thing and I think it’s far bigger than Watergate. I think it's possibly the biggest scandal in political history in this country.”

Trump promoted his candidacy even though he lost the popular vote by almost 3,000,000 votes.

He said a lot of things are going to be "learned right now" and that is true because the Mueller report lays out compelling evidence that he obstructed justice many times over.

His people had 147 different contacts with Russians. If that's not collusion I don't know what is.

And the only "sick people" as he repeatedly said to Hannity are those that inhabit his administration, and his minions in the press.

"Trump Watching Hannity" image by @bluegal