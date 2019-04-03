Trump Channels The Caine Mutiny: There 'Was A Whole Plot' Against Him

During a press gaggle today with the head of NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump became very paranoid and claimed as soon as he came down the escalator to announce his candidacy in 2015, a plot was hatched; an insurance policy of sorts to destroy him just in case he won.

This afternoon's press gaggle was very bizarre, indeed. He kept saying "oranges" instead of "origins" about what led to the creation of the special counsel and then he lied that his father was born in Germany. And it's not the first time either.

How does a person lie about where their father is born?

But then he turned into Humphrey Bogart's famous Captain Queeg after Trump was asked about the releasing of the Mueller report.

He went on a lengthy and very Caine Mutiny rant about a conspiracy that was set up to destroy him right from the outset of his campaign.

Trump was angry at the Democrats for wanting to see the un-redacted Mueller rep[ort.

"We could give them -- it's a 400-page report, right? We could give them 800 pages and it wouldn't be enough, they'll always come back and say, it's not enough, it's not enough," Trump said,

He continued, "This thing has gone on for two years, and really it started long before that. It practically started from the time I came down the escalator because this was a whole, this was a whole plot; whether you want to use the insurance policy as a time frame? This was an insurance policy, just in case she -- Hillary Clinton loses."

The only thing missing from his delusion was a can of strawberries.

"Ah, but the strawberries, that's where I had them, but they laughed at me and made jokes."