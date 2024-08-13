Jeff Clark: Anti-Trump Deep State Organized At Gay Bars

This nutjob was Assistant Attorney General during the Trump administration.

Jeffrey Clark "allegedly" helped Trump try to overthrow the 2020 election.

And now he's telling a tale of a gay deep state plot against his former boss.

Clark's reputation was so bad that when Trump proposed making him acting Attorney General (in order to implement his treasonous election scheme), "top White House and Justice officials threatened a mass resignation at a confrontational Oval Office meeting on Jan. 3, 2021."



JEFFREY CLARK: And let me tell you a quick anecdote about that so you have a sense of how bad it was. And this one's actually about the Trump administration.

So there is a new lawyer, political appointee, who goes over to EPA at the start of the Trump administration.

And there's a career official, official that shall be unnamed, political official that shall be unnamed, goes to meet with.

And the career official says, hey, I want to introduce you to the agency. And I want to, you know, talk to you about kind of what your priorities are, etc. And you know, strangely proposes a weekend meeting.

And as I understand it, the relevant person, the political appointee, goes over to a bar in DuPont Circle in D.C. And there, this is a new mother essentially, or an expectant mother at the time, I forget the precise chronology, who goes to this place, she doesn't even know what it is, it turns out to be a gay bar.

And this subordinate career lawyer meets with her, he's wearing a resistance t-shirt, and he talks to her about how the Trump administration is going to be resisted by the career officials.

I mean, this was truly shocking to me when I heard this story.

No one who worked for me as a career official at the Justice Department would ever have tried anything remotely like that.

But that shows you that people at EPA have a whole other level of daringness and brazenness.

And this is, you know, entirely contradictory to the whole idea of having a career civil