Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Former Acting AG Won't Say If Trump Asked Him To Overturn Election Results

Jeffrey Rosen says it's "not his role."
By Susie Madrak

Boy oh boy, former Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen sure showed us whose side he's on when appearing before the House Oversight Committee yesterday -- and it ain't We The People. You remember Rosen -- he's the really oily and obseqious guy who talked his way into the job and sought to show Trump how loyal he would be.

Rosen met with Trump on Jan. 3 but would only say the talk did “not relate to planning and preparations for the events of January 6.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly asked Rosen whether those conversations involved rejecting election results.

“I think the American people are entitled to an answer, Mr. Rosen,” he said.

Rosen said he wouldn't discuss “private” conversations with the Cheeto, and Connelly promptly reminded him there was no claim of privilege from the White House about the conversation. Rosen wouldn't budge.

“Respectfully, I don’t think it’s my role here today to discuss communications with the president in the Oval Office or the White House,” he said.

“We had an unprecedented insurrection that led to seven deaths and you’re saying this is a privileged communication?” an incredulous Connolly said.

The New York Times previously reported that DoJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark and Trump discussed removing Rosen so they could use the agency to reject election results in Georgia. (It didn't happen because Justice Department officials told Trump they would resign if he did.)

According to the Times, Rosen then asked for a meeting with Trump on Jan. 3, after the former president called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure the state to find him "11,000 votes."

That's the conversation Rosen's claiming he can't share.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team