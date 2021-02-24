Rep. Connolly Rips Jim Jordan: 'I Didn't Vote To Overturn An Election'

During today's House Oversight Committee to improve the financial condition of the U.S. Postal Service, Rep. Gerry Connolly laid into Rep. Jim Jordan's caustic and lie- filled rant about Postmaster DeJoy and election integrity.

Rep Connolly specifically called out Jim Jordan, who spoke before him and said, " All the gaslighting we just heard does not change facts."

The Virginia congressman ripped into Donald Trump, who months before the election claimed mail -in voting would lead to massive fraud.

Connolly said it was Trump, aided and abetted by the Postmaster General DeJoy, who eroded the public confidence on mail-in voting.

Then he took aim at Rep Jordan head on and said "I didn’t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.”

Rep. Jim Jordan is one of the worst serial offenders and hyper- partisan Republicans, who continually spread falsehoods and lies about voter fraud which helped aid and abet the domestic terrorists that attacked the US Capitol.

Good on Rep. Connolly.