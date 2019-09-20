Friday News Dump: Administration To Allow Sick Migrants To Stay, And Other News

Wait, wasn't it last Friday a few hours ago? What a week:

The Trump admin has formally backed away from plans to deport critically ill immigrant children in a notification sent to Congress. https://t.co/dJSM81SNF4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 19, 2019

According to Ukraine’s readout of Trump’s last call with the president, Trump was “convinced the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve image of Ukraine, complete investigation of corruption cases, which inhibited the interaction between Ukraine & the US.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 20, 2019

Um, sure sounds like Pence was complicit in this alleged Ukraine extortion. After all, God wants him to be president!

VP Pence met with Ukraine's Zelensky a few weeks ago in Poland, sitting in for Pres. Trump, who couldn't make the trip. The meeting was in a windowless hotel room. Bolton sat silent, Sec. Perry there, too, as pool reporters were brought int. Zelensky kept bouncing his knees... — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 20, 2019

A day later, VP Pence took questions at a news conference. Pay attention to this response to a question from AP's @colvinj. Full remarks at the link. https://t.co/Ir7qAazsBx pic.twitter.com/XrXgTgagQU — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 20, 2019

Our DC team on the repercussions of the whistleblower saga—with a perfect gif from @theEbrockway https://t.co/Fl67se04Qn — Tracy Connor (@TracyConnor) September 20, 2019

This is normally a road in Houston.



We can’t afford to wait to take action on the climate crisis.



Tomorrow, 9/20, is the start of the global climate strike.



pic.twitter.com/9gw1JejWEA — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 19, 2019

Bill De Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/7ln8GffmQB pic.twitter.com/RMHozduhtI — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2019

NEW: 1 source directly involved with Ukrainian political operative Andrii Telizhenko’s activities said that Telizhenko was directly involved in efforts to potentially dig up dirt on American and Ukrainian political operatives. Telizhenko met with Giuliani. https://t.co/2IQdSMMghW — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) September 20, 2019

The hardest part of dating Stephen Miller is finding a restaurant that will let you two sit down and eat your spider egg sacs

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 19, 2019

In NASA's internal emails, employees questioned how they'd missed a football-field-sized asteroid that narrowly missed Earth. https://t.co/uLXzS2ADDJ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 20, 2019

Watch this great TED talk by my friend @NickHanauer and imagine how Democrats having the imagination to talk like this could start to turn our politics on its head. https://t.co/GcPTPFscz2 — Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) September 20, 2019

Also in this poll: 49% of Texas voters support a “mandatory buyback program to turn in all assault weapons for payment” https://t.co/HtxHRxm2sq — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 19, 2019

Fox & Friends played The Clip of Rudy Giuliani on CNN last night discussing Ukraine and Joe Biden, but Fox blatantly edited out Giuliani contradicting himself. pic.twitter.com/jk0hWBxdaR — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 20, 2019

.@JohnAvlon on Pres. Trump allegedly disclosing classified information to foreign leaders: "Mr. President, it's not that we're too dumb to believe you said something inappropriate to a foreign leader. It's that we're too smart to forget that you've done it before."#RealityCheck pic.twitter.com/9ErLkJ3RgP — New Day (@NewDay) September 20, 2019

MUST READ: Scientology policy enabled years of child sexual abuse, lawsuit says https://t.co/eH0S2wSJk2 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) September 20, 2019

The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election.



Again.https://t.co/EjkE84oCCF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2019

I'm sick of the "look how far the Office of Legal Counsel has fallen under Trump" hot takes.



The OLC literally authorized torture under GWBush, in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions.



The author of the torture memos now sits in an endowed chair at UC Berkeley Law school. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 20, 2019

“If the acting DNI is listening…I want him to know: You do not have to be a part of a lawless administration. You could send this information right to Congress. You would be a patriot, and you would save us from a potential national security risk,” @RepSwalwell tells @jimsciutto pic.twitter.com/eW73yCSe5l — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 20, 2019

Yeah, he backed it because they removed any and all references to cybersecurity requirements! So the no restrictions on the purchase of electronic voting machines that can be hacked into and voting records changed!!!😡🇺🇸 https://t.co/llZ1z18aH2 — The Rainbow League (@LeagueRainbow) September 20, 2019

Defunct campaign spending group Americans for Job Security to use “best efforts" to report finances to FEC.https://t.co/q2qDOWed1x via @bloomberggov — Ken Doyle (@KenDoyle16) September 20, 2019

Almost universally, Americans are concerned that our politics have become toxic, unwieldy and ineffective at solving the country’s biggest problems.



Explore 99 ideas on how to fix that:https://t.co/Oeg4PiqABM pic.twitter.com/VYQuhv35oZ — POLITICO (@politico) September 20, 2019

And finally: A reminder that humans are so often better than we think:

This little girl sings to her 2 year old brother with Down syndrome as a method of speech therapy. Every word he’s learned to date has been through music therapy.💪😍😇😉😊 pic.twitter.com/eFBv2Qi5C1 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 19, 2019

Have a great weekend!