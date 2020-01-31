Friday News Dump: What's A Trial Without Witnesses? And Other News

I think it's time to plan an exorcism for the Republican party. Tuesday, Nov. 3rd work for y'all? #EvilGOP #demonic #castthemout #uncleanspirits pic.twitter.com/Ru8AW1Gv6e
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 31, 2020
#BREAKING
Trump is planning on expanding the #MuslimBan on Friday, leaving Muslim groups in a state of shock and concern. https://t.co/TmTmwOfkOM
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 31, 2020
The argument:
pic.twitter.com/2rXsAnkOpK
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 30, 2020
This BS is meant to deflate us & make us disengage.
But we will refuse to do so, right?
They're scared. We have them on the ropes. APPLY MAXIMUM PRESSURE. Senate switchboard: (202) 224-3121.
Keep calling and demand #ImpartialJustice. The next 48 hours are huge. #DemCast https://t.co/ML81gXHjXR
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 #DemCast (@DemWrite) January 30, 2020
A trial that doesn't allow testimony from material witnesses isn't a trial at all. It's a cover-up.
Your Republican senators need to hear from you today. (202) 224-3121https://t.co/38CGlIXM4G
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2020
I asked @RepAdamSchiff: At time when many have lost faith in govt, does the fact that the Chief Justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which GOP senators refuse witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the Chief Justice, SCOTUS, & Constitution? pic.twitter.com/H4Txt68EdX
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 30, 2020
“The idea that somehow testifying to what you think is true is destructive to the system of government we have — I think, is very nearly the reverse — the exact reverse of the truth,” said Bolton. https://t.co/LvZkPmQKHO
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 31, 2020
Bolton played a clever game trying to ramp up the value of his book, but he didn’t factor in that Bill Barr is coming to destroy him at the behest of an exonerated Donald Trump with newly unlimited executive powers.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
It's really blowing my mind that President Trump is trying to set the precedent of investigating the children of political opponents when Ivanka and Jr. literally defrauded customers in SoHo and dodged charges by a hair after a campaign donation to the DA.
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 31, 2020
I know you're tired & scared. I am too.
But you have to keep calling. Our democracy is hanging in the balance, & to borrow from @ElieNYC, we have to risk heartbreak. It's our only choice.
Tell your GOP Senators that we need witnesses.
Call. Now. Tomorrow. Call.
202-224-3121 https://t.co/YwugxfOClC
— Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר (@emilylhauser) January 31, 2020
.@ewarren tosses a verbal grenade into #ImpeachmentTrial by submitting question for #ChiefJusticeRoberts to read out loud: does trial presided over by Chief Justice without witnesses further undermine public confidence in institutions like the Supreme Courts (awkward)
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 30, 2020
Sen. Rand Paul tries to out whistleblower during impeachment, #ArrestRandPaul goes viral on Twitter https://t.co/YT7TUR7sIy
— Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) January 31, 2020
The big story today is Chief Justice Roberts, who--
* blocked Rand Paul from outing the alleged whistleblower.
* got socked with a hardball by Liz Warren.
* was urged to stick to the sidelines by Jay Sekulow.
* was encouraged to take a more hands-on role by Adam Schiff.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 31, 2020
https://twitter.com/AlisonAgosti/status/1223059804358242304
My senator, Pat Toomey is said to be going to vote for no witnesses.
I will do everything I possibly can to make sure he doesn't get one more term.
As God is my witness, I will have him out on the street.
— Bridget Simonds (@bridgetsimonds0) January 30, 2020
Chief Justice Roberts refuses to read question from Rand Paul on whistleblower during impeachment trial https://t.co/JmoQgAzP7v pic.twitter.com/D32r67s7xr
— The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2020
Ivanka's long time jewelry business partner & close friend, Moshe Lax, was charged in July '18 w/evading paying $62 million in taxes. Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry CFO Gil Rubenstein was recently subpoenaed. More to come....
— mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) January 31, 2020
Pat Cipollone refused to describe any limiting principles to his "Golden Rule" of impeachment. https://t.co/KLjt9pCrdZ
So basically he's full of shit.
But you knew that.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 31, 2020
We’re witnessing the raw, partisan pursuit of power by Senate Republicans, most of whom appear willing to destroy the Constitution if it serves their personal interests. I never thought I’d see such an unpatriotic display in America, let alone the Senate. Never.
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) January 30, 2020
A staunch Republican lawyer friend, very able and experienced, just emailed me that Dershowitz testimony was “the most shocking thing I have seen a 'serious' lawyer say in my entire legal career.”
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 31, 2020
Pam Bondi is currently on the Senate floor defending President Trump from accusations of wrongdoing. Let's take a trip down memory lane and remember the story of Trump, Bondi and an apparent $25,000 bribe. https://t.co/j2Ryjh9Wzp
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 27, 2020
Trump’s lawyers say the House should have pursued subpoenas last October, which they admit could take 9 months (till July 2020).
Trump’s lawyers also argue not to impeach a president in an election year.
This makes the president above the law the last two years of his term.
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 31, 2020
So this woman was 15 when someone created a Facebook business page dedicated to... her butthole.
She spends ~4 years~ trying to get Facebook to remove the page and they refuse.
Hours after BF publishes a story about it, and it's suddenly removed. https://t.co/4y9Vxa6iN4
— Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) January 30, 2020
My gawd he is a weasel.#RandPaul weasel. pic.twitter.com/b3eIj7BjQp
— Carol (@Carol64653456) January 31, 2020
'Sounds like Barr wants to be vice president': DOJ and FBI veterans floored by AG Barr's fawning praise of Trump in a stunning interview || Via BusinessInsider https://t.co/j4xpDS2afk
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) January 31, 2020
PSA: Accurate information is vital, which is what reporters strive to provide you (& me!) https://t.co/Rbgl6Q3dEG pic.twitter.com/tA4J2TOGk3
— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 31, 2020
A newly released video dated April 2018 appears to show Pres. Trump meeting with a group of supporters - including Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel. The group discusses GOP election strategy, DACA and Syria policy. https://t.co/OVvF8F3Pth
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 31, 2020
Archibald MacLeish, FDR's wartime Librarian of Congress, believed that libraries were essential to resisting fascism. Jeremy Braddock revisits "Libraries and the Nation" (1945) in our age of smartphones and disinformation: https://t.co/Qq9ICgfgU3
— LA Review of Books (LARB) (@LAReviewofBooks) January 31, 2020
Disabled teenager in China dies at home alone after relatives quarantined || Via Guardian https://t.co/WmrkAwDSEx
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) January 31, 2020
CBP officers were directed to vet American citizens of Iranian heritage at the U.S. border as they tried to return home from their travels https://t.co/o4voQydKxy
— Roll Call (@rollcall) January 31, 2020
New: Newly released video shows indicted Giuliani associate Igor Fruman with RNC chief Ronna McDaniel. She hugs him during a Trump event at Mar a Lago and says she's "so glad" he's there. https://t.co/bZnEk6Hm5m
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 30, 2020
President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by appointing an individual to focus exclusively on combating human trafficking, The Associated Press has learned. https://t.co/MmsXchQuaZ
— abc27 News (@abc27News) January 31, 2020
BIDEN SAYS HIS VP MIGHT HAVE TO STEP IN: As Democrats make their case to voters before Monday’s Iowa caucus, Joe Biden told a crowd he needs a vice president that can be president “because I’m an old guy” — the co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/sNZMbVFbbu
— The View (@TheView) January 31, 2020
🚨BREAKING: #China reports large single-day leap in #2019nCoV cases—now totaling 9,692 confirmed + thousands of suspected—and 43 additional deaths, totaling 213.
Unfortunately, these numbers will rise....and quickly.@thespybrief #coronavirus #2019_nCov https://t.co/Ogf1AcmfhX
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) January 31, 2020
Update https://t.co/6g3MBCoTlE
— Matt W (@diakopter) January 30, 2020
Organoids—at times called “mini brains”—are not a fully accurate representation of normal developmental processes, according to the study. https://t.co/rJMhpswvzc
— Scientific American (@sciam) January 31, 2020
Trump is still speaking but a lot of folks have started to leave his rally here in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/ZBcSi1bOr5
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 31, 2020
China's coronavirus outbreak is emerging not only as a global health emergency, but also as a business challenge for the thousands of U.S. and foreign companies that operate in the world's second-largest economy. https://t.co/7o32LG5NRt
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 31, 2020
There's a dress with DNA on it.https://t.co/ZgXVgTIt2e
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 30, 2020
The next 24 hours will determine if we still have a constitutional republic or are becoming a dictatorship.
— Gabe Kaplan (@GabeKaplan) January 29, 2020
Jennifer Williams has resigned from Pence’s office.
Williams also submitted additional classified evidence to House impeachment investigators about a phone call between Pence and Zelensky.
According to Adam Schiff.https://t.co/MRaiGn4pNO
— Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) January 30, 2020
Anecdotally, Jane Odland from Newton, IA told me ahead of Biden’s event that @joniernst’s comments this week convinced her to switch her support to Biden from @amyklobuchar
(Reposting with corrected spelling!) pic.twitter.com/Jt5FOvABDu
— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) January 30, 2020
The Access Hollywood President has narrowed what domestic violence includes - “psychological abuse, coercive control and manipulation no longer fall under the department’s definition.” Are no longer included. https://t.co/LWhte3g8dj
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 30, 2020
Horseshit.
You did this to drop an email fundraising appeal to your list.
"Hurrrr durrr ah outed duh whistleblower."
That's the whole story. Pathetic. https://t.co/GTMYMVAaT8
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2020
DEPARTMENT OF CUTE AND ADORABLE
What a week, huh? Let's chill out and think happy thoughts. We'll start with an oldie but goody:
❤️ is full this morning!! (via abcnews) pic.twitter.com/pNJfjqAzMm
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) September 10, 2019
Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP
— Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020
Watch this 19-month-old toddler climb like a pro 😮 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dcs3FvuycX
— The Sun (@TheSun) January 25, 2020
In Switzerland a woman raised a pair of lions. The authorities confiscated them for a zoo. 7 years later the woman came to visit the zoo. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tpFvNLaflS
— Akki (@akkitwts) January 30, 2020
no toddlers were harmed in the making of this video pic.twitter.com/PRRcJ3fIRh
— Mariah (@MariahM2423) January 31, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎊 Cincinnati's 1,200-pound toddler turns 3!
Fiona the hippo celebrated her birthday on Thursday afternoon, munching on a specially made birthday cake at the @CincinnatiZoo. https://t.co/dAy70SScbj pic.twitter.com/bqAPP6jV47
— WLWT (@WLWT) January 23, 2020
I guess you shouldn’t say NEVER trust a quiet toddler because sometimes they’re quiet and you find them like this.. and you know you’re doing something right🧡 pic.twitter.com/76YHqQQJ6V
— Mama Jay🧡 (@jaylabrenae) January 30, 2020
This mom has a genius way to keep her toddler calm when she leaves the room pic.twitter.com/UtKmD63usg
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) January 30, 2020
Let's take a moment to break up the news cycle with this gem! @bonjovi Shoutout to akarim5847 via @reddit pic.twitter.com/WDokMUqA4h
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) January 30, 2020
Have a wonderful weekend and take care of each other!