OOPS: Fox & Friends Host Attack Dems For NOT Calling Impeachment Witnesses

Fox & Friends hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth were all about their new-found urgency for Congress and President Biden to help Americans – a concern that was missing from the show when Dear Leader Trump was still in office.
HEGSETH: It's amazing, though, because the Biden administration has enabled this. I mean, they had a chance to call out and say hey, we want to move past this, we want to focus on our agenda but instead we've seen this show trial, which you point out, Jed, had a preordained outcome. We know exactly where this was going. And the House managers went on for a couple of days. The president's attorneys ultimately only needed three and a half hours yesterday to point out that this is common political language, we have freedom of speech, there were a lot of other dynamics here. It may make for some good television on cable news, but people aren't focused there.
File Cain’s knock on Democrats under “Be careful what you wish for.”
CAIN: That's the point I wanted to highlight. If you were really in a genuine pursuit of truth, you would go ahead and call witnesses this week, whether or not the outcome was predetermined. It's trial by video, trial by TV. That's what all this is about.
Not long afterward, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, called for witnesses, in particular, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who was present during Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s January 6th plea for help to Trump, only to be rebuffed with, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
As I was writing this, news broke that Democrats chickened out and they'll only use a written statement:
Democrats abandon plan to call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing the way for closing arguments and final vote https://t.co/IVJtgCHrzX
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 13, 2021