OOPS: Fox & Friends Host Attack Dems For NOT Calling Impeachment Witnesses

Fox & Friends hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth were all about their new-found urgency for Congress and President Biden to help Americans – a concern that was missing from the show when Dear Leader Trump was still in office.

BILA: So take out how you feel about impeachment or not. Bottom line is everyone voting already knew how they were going to vote before they heard any of this. And the truth is that people out there in the country are not focused on an impeachment trial. In their minds they're how am I going to put food on the table for my families, what's going on with my kid at school, that is their focus. Donald Trump is no longer in office. The focus right now for most is on the Biden administration and what that administration is going to do to help them or not help them. And frankly, I think that's where it should be. HEGSETH: It's amazing, though, because the Biden administration has enabled this. I mean, they had a chance to call out and say hey, we want to move past this, we want to focus on our agenda but instead we've seen this show trial, which you point out, Jed, had a preordained outcome. We know exactly where this was going. And the House managers went on for a couple of days. The president's attorneys ultimately only needed three and a half hours yesterday to point out that this is common political language, we have freedom of speech, there were a lot of other dynamics here. It may make for some good television on cable news, but people aren't focused there.

File Cain’s knock on Democrats under “Be careful what you wish for.”

CAIN: That's the point I wanted to highlight. If you were really in a genuine pursuit of truth, you would go ahead and call witnesses this week, whether or not the outcome was predetermined. It's trial by video, trial by TV. That's what all this is about.

Not long afterward, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, called for witnesses, in particular, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), who was present during Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s January 6th plea for help to Trump, only to be rebuffed with, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

As I was writing this, news broke that Democrats chickened out and they'll only use a written statement: