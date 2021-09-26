Fox Host Tests New Conspiracy Theory About COVID Vaccines And Dems

Fox & Friends cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy tested out a new conspiracy theory this Saturday. The only reason the Biden administration, the CDC and Democrats want people to get vaccinated is because they're in the pocket of big pharma. Never mind the fact that they actually donated more to Republicans, which Duffy does mention in passing here, as though it has no bearing on her premise.

CAIN: The “science” will end up following the political determination. What we should be talking about is facts and data. Do they support it? I don't want to hear about the science anymore. The science has become, you know, all capitalized. The Science. I want to know about the data, and the facts and the research and the studies that show this is something that is not political but is actually good for our health. CAMPOS-DUFFY: I want to know, also, the why. Why is Joe Biden and his, you know, CDC director Walensky, why are they pushing this? Why do they care so much about this? Some people say, my husband believes that it's just the politics, that they have to look like they are doing something because COVID is the only hope they have for, you know, looking like they are, you know, the only policy that they can actually look like they are doing something good on, because everything else is falling apart. And so if they can say we're the ones pushing for vaccines. Everyone get a jab in the arm. And then when it comes down they can say oh, it's because we did this. Maybe it's politics, but I also think when you have a company like Pfizer, for example, who has made just so far this year $11.5 billion in revenue. They're on par right now to make, they're projected to make $33.5 billion this year. That is just Pfizer. Moderna's stocks a year ago were like $46. Now they are like $400 and some dollars a share. So, there's a lot of people making a lot of money, and many of these people are also donors to the Democrats—and to Republicans as well. So there's a financial incentive around this as well. We need to, we need someone at the CDC, we need somebody, you know, at the NIH who is putting the science and the health of Americans first and I'm just confused.

She's not "confused." She's just another willing participant on this right-wing propaganda network that's willing to cast doubt on whether Americans should get vaccinated. My guess is they don't care how many lives it costs, as long as they can harm Biden politically by stretching out the pandemic.

This was followed by Pete Hegseth telling the atrocious lie that therapeutics are a "dime a dozen," and Duffy saying "there's no money to be made from Ivermectin," when that's not even an approved therapeutic, the ones that are approved are a hundred times more expensive than the vaccines, and before complaining that "long-term effects for public trust and public health is staggering."

Lady, that might not be a problem if your network was permanently banned from polluting our airways, but I digress.

They also had the gall to complain about the rest of the media not reporting on their "questions." This means you can expect this to be one of Fox's running themes they're going to try to use as another cudgel to attack other actual news networks — ones who aren't focused on running nonstop stories bashing the Biden administration and Democrats.