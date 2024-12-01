Fox News Host: Trump Nominees Are 'The Justice League' With Kash Patel

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy dubbed President-elect Donald Trump's nominees "The Justice League" after Kash Patel was named as incoming FBI director.
By David EdwardsDecember 1, 2024

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy dubbed President-elect Donald Trump's nominees "The Justice League" after Kash Patel was named as incoming FBI director.

"Now, this has been rumored, I think, for a week or two," co-host Will Cain announced on Sunday's edition of
Fox & Friends Weekend. "And there was already some hyperventilating on the left about this potentiality, because Kash Patel represents another disruptor added to the cabinet."

"Rachel, you referred to earlier this week in a conversation with me as shaping up to be The Justice League,"
he told Campos-Duffy.

"It's incredible to see some of the faces up there," Campos-Duffy said of the nominees, which include her husband, Sean Duffy.

"And Kash Patel is making so many of the right people nervous and uncomfortable and unhappy that you just got to believe this is the right guy for the job," she added. "The guy's qualifications are more than enough to run this agency."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon