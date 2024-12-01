Fox News Host: Trump Nominees Are 'The Justice League' With Kash Patel

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy dubbed President-elect Donald Trump's nominees "The Justice League" after Kash Patel was named as incoming FBI director.

"Now, this has been rumored, I think, for a week or two," co-host Will Cain announced on Sunday's edition of

Fox & Friends Weekend. "And there was already some hyperventilating on the left about this potentiality, because Kash Patel represents another disruptor added to the cabinet."

"Rachel, you referred to earlier this week in a conversation with me as shaping up to be The Justice League,"

he told Campos-Duffy.

"It's incredible to see some of the faces up there," Campos-Duffy said of the nominees, which include her husband, Sean Duffy.

"And Kash Patel is making so many of the right people nervous and uncomfortable and unhappy that you just got to believe this is the right guy for the job," she added. "The guy's qualifications are more than enough to run this agency."