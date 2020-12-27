Politics
'Out-and-out Communists': Fox & Friends Host Throws A Tantrum Over Joe Biden's 'Centrist' Label

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday called the Democratic Party "out-and-out communists" after The New York Times noted that President-elect Joe Biden has picked a "centrist" cabinet to lead his government.
Campos-Duffy began the segment by defending President Donald Trump's delay in signing a bill that provides money to keep the government running and to help with COVID-19 relief.

"Nothing good happens with bills when you're up against deadlines like this," she opined. "You're saying, if you want your measly $600 of crumbs, you've got to pass all these other special interest projects that Nancy Pelosi loves. All these stupid foreign policy programs that are about gender, you know, relief and all these other things that are in there."

According to Duffy, "most common sense Americans" are on Trump's side.

Fox News co-host Will Cain took issue with The New York Times, which published a report that claims Biden "leans centrist" with his cabinet picks and governing philosophy.

"Our political future, our country's future is not going to look like it did 10, 15, 20 years ago," he insisted. "Simply returning to the Joe Biden of 2010 and the Paul Ryan or Mitt Romney Republican Party of 2012 and calling things centrist isn't going to work. It quite simply isn't going to exist in 2022, in 2021."

"Business as usual is over," Cain said. "Donald Trump has scrambled that idea. Joe Biden will not, cannot be who he was -- what was it -- six years ago, eight years ago. We're now headed into a new America."

Campos-Duffy argued that the Times had failed to recognize "just how much the Democrat [sic] Party has changed."

"There is a very powerful and growing wing of radicals," she asserted. "I would challenge you to say they're not even socialists, many of them are out-and-out communists on the left."

"There is a reason why he picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate because she is actually the most left-wing senator that the Democrats have," Campos-Duffy added. "There was clearly a need to make a bridge to that left-wing radical side."

