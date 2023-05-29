Confused Fox News Host Thinks Schools Using Covid Funds For Saunas

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy accused public schools of using Covid-19 relief funds to install saunas in the facilities.

Fox & Friends co-host Joey Jones kicked off a segment on Sunday with the story about a third grader at Public School 145 who wrote a letter about her school being overcrowded.

"This year, we lost our library, music room, and STEAM room, and I'm happy that we have a lot of new kids, but it's not okay that we don't have enough space," the 8-year-old student said.

"No hate in their heart whatsoever, but they're pointing to a problem which is, hey, if you're going to invite a whole lot more people here, we got to have somewhere to have school," Jones said, referring to undocumented immigrants.

"Yeah, I'm still trying to get over the fact that they have a steam room!" Campos-Duffy exclaimed, confusing science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs with saunas.

"Did I read that right?" she asked. "Yeah, maybe I read that wrong. Wow, schools changed. Maybe we did give them too much COVID money."