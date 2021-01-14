Fox And Friends: Americans Don't Want 2K Stimulus Checks

The United States just reported that almost a million jobs were lost after the holidays. American families are suffering, but Fox and Friends wants you to put on your big boy pants, forgo stimulus help, and get back to work!

965k unemployment insurance claims last week. That is 300k worse than the worst week in the Great Recession — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) January 14, 2021

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was furious over Joe Biden's newest stimulus proposal. His recommendations on how to dig out of the economic struggles related to COVID? Well, since Republicans aren't in charge, any stimulus package put forth by Democrats is obviously worse than the actual coronavirus.

"Americans want to work their way out of that," Kilmeade said.

How can you work your way out of it with no jobs available and you just got laid off your temporary one?

"They want this lockdown to end. The vaccine distributed. They want to be able to open up responsibly their business."

We all agree with that, and?

"All I hear about from Democrats is to give them more money. I'm going to give them a $2000 check. I'm going to say they don't have to pay their rent," Kilmeade complained.

"I'm going to alleviate student debt," Brian quipped.

It's always stunning when a white, rich, conservative man tells a devastated working-class that they don't want $2000 because America! And bootstraps!

Really?

Over 4000 people died of COVID yesterday and that trend will continue on a daily basis until this country has been properly vaccinated.

But the Fox and Friends hosts are talking as if the country is completely back to normal and the working classes are just lazy a-holes wanting free things from the government and will never work again.

Get ready for the onslaught of faux outrage from conservative pundits and their phony economists over Joe Biden's upcoming stimulus package.

The deficit scolds are back.

If only Fox News was as concerned for the safety of Americans (from both the virus and domestic terrorists) as they are being outraged that Biden may implement some government regulation and raise taxes by half a percent.