Brian Kilmeade Thinks High School Should Be Off Limits, You Guys!

Brian Kilmeade doesn't think if you engaged in sexual assault in high school, that should affect your ability to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in your fifties.

He's really insistent about that, even when his cohorts on Fox and Friends want him to dial it down, because rape.

Kilmeade said, “I was at back-to-school night last night for my 10th and 12th grader, and little did I know, I was just trying to see if they had blown any shot at finding success in life in 10th and 12th grade."

Did your kids sexually assault somebody, Brian? Because that might blow their shot.

Kilmeade started yelling.

“Because that’s what I’m getting from this whole process! When in doubt, go back to high school and college, even if you’re in your fifties!”

Steve Doocy attempted damage control, noting that actually, dude, the allegations against Kavanaugh are more “serious” than a high school prank, if true.

Kilmeade wouldn't stop.

“For people to say, let’s go back to high school to stop you from moving forward — I’ve heard of your transcript mattering in ninth grade for college, but I didn’t know your ninth and tenth-grade actions could really reflect on what happens in the Supreme Court!”

Yep, Brian. If those "actions" include "assault with intent to rape?" It matters.