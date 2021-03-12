Friday News Dump: Brian Kilmeade Thinks We Should Be Over It, And Other News

As we've known for some time, Fox got nothin'. They have no idea how to handle Joe Biden while still placating The Other Guy, and you can see them stumbling. Their numbers are dropping like a hot rock, yet they keep doing the same old, same old:

Fox & Friends has a typical reaction to Biden's address: "Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn't praise, he kicks them in the groin."



(Kilmeade must've been angry all the time when Trump didn't praise Obama/kicked him in the groin?) pic.twitter.com/kepF0mrTyx — The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2021

If you want to Thank Trump for anything POSITIVE, you can thank him for:

1. Losing a reelection.

2. Losing the GOP majority in the House.

3. Losing the GOP majority in the Senate.

4. Exposing GOP traitors who swear fealty to him.

5. Record number of voters - against him. https://t.co/lA1fkNYmjP — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 12, 2021

As a reminder, this is who Megan McCain is married to. So don't let her play that game of being the "reasonable" Republican who disapproves of those naughty ones. She is literally in bed with them. https://t.co/XtcDL0vgID — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 12, 2021

President addresses the country about one of the worst crises in our lifetimes and Fox puts up banners like this: "BIDEN SURVIVES SHORT, SCRIPTED SPEECH." Fox used to wrap itself in the American flag. This... isn't that. pic.twitter.com/FPnfaB8Wse — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2021

Fox News home page has only two stories on the Covid relief bill and dozens on things like the royal family and cancel culture. Fox News works very hard to keep the uneducated Trump loved perpetually ignorant. — Frank - 'Love, Children, Planet' - Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) March 12, 2021

I am calling for Fox News to be removed from the workplace on military bases and installations.



The values of Fox News are not aligned with those of the United States military, undermining good order and discipline among the ranks, and devaluing diversity of our service members. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 12, 2021

Give me ONE example of Trump's administration saying something positive about the Obama administration. I'll wait. — Mark Masterson (@Lurch15) March 12, 2021

These Fox News pundits seem extremely mad about Biden’s vaccine success



pic.twitter.com/u4CUG1l8L6 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 12, 2021

for all these news outlets clamoring for Biden to given Trump credit for vaccines, why weren't **they** giving Trump credit while he was in office.



of yeah, bc under Trump vaccine rollout was national embarrassment. — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 12, 2021

***********************************************

why isn't Joe Biden using the covid relief package to punish the states that didn't vote for him. you people assured me he knew how to president — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 12, 2021

Dr. Attakai is right: Diné know community is more important than the individual and is why the community has been and are still masking up and taking safety measure seriously. The tribe has been leading in vaccine distribution & enforcing safety measure. https://t.co/jyY1RexOJ0 — Jaynie Parrish (@jaynieparrish) March 12, 2021

Seattle, site of first widespread US covid outbreak, responded so aggressively that a year later it has the lowest death rate of the 20 largest metro areas. If the rest of the US had kept pace there would have 300,000 fewer deaths. ⁦⁦@ByMikeBaker⁩ https://t.co/WjNrT9OlP5 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 12, 2021

Lou Ottens changed the audio world in 1963 when he and his team at Philips, the Dutch electronics company, introduced the cassette tape. He has died at 94.https://t.co/09USnkONU8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 12, 2021

'Loss is never nothing,' @JeffSharlet writes. 'Not the loss of a parent or a child, not the loss of a living, not the loss of pleasures, small and profound—haircuts, parties, bars, the hookups that might have followed.' https://t.co/UK5OmSgMfd — Esquire (@esquire) March 12, 2021

There have been “dramatically” fewer Covid-19 cases and deaths among people in Israel who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to real-world evidence from the Israel Ministry of Health, the companies said. https://t.co/7AE9W8HZPn — CNN International (@cnni) March 12, 2021

Netflix is looking to crack down on password sharing with a new test.​ https://t.co/i2GsrCbAQx — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 12, 2021

This is just greathttps://t.co/PJWr1vUh7X — David Anderson (@bjdickmayhew) March 12, 2021

On his first day in office, Attorney General Garland delivered remarks to DOJ employees highlighting his goals and priorities. pic.twitter.com/qJB5z1fNAG — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 11, 2021

Charles Koch gave the Atlantic Council $4.5 million in funding.



Last week, they wrote that the US should ignore Russia’s human rights abuses and instead focus on shared “interests.”



One author came from from Koch’s Cato Institute.https://t.co/u6cUlKMqxg — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) March 11, 2021

Scoop: The U.S. is sitting on tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Maryland and Ohio facilities, and officials are locked in a debate about what to do with them. Other countries are in desperate need. w/ @RebeccaDRobbins https://t.co/LRm7QkTo3b — Noah Weiland (@noahweiland) March 11, 2021

I'm thrilled for the airline employees who are literally tearing up their furlough notices because of @POTUS's American Rescue Plan.



Leadership matters!https://t.co/S0to05JyTo — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 11, 2021

How will history judge humanity’s performance against coronavirus?

All the public health people are shaking their heads and saying, 'It didn’t have to be this bad.' Susan Speaker, archive historian at the National Library of Medicine https://t.co/DvXFwiMnhy — Common Conversation (@dianaaitchison) March 12, 2021

Biden's style is simply to ignore the obvious political moves. After a year of unfathomable tragedy, that decision is simultaneously unconventional and perfect for the moment, @MrWalterShapiro writes. https://t.co/w9HY5o2xtC — The New Republic (@newrepublic) March 12, 2021

pic.twitter.com/uih6dvxT2t — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) March 11, 2021

“Family members of people who died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes are demanding @NYGovCuomo’s immediate resignation over reports his administration withheld data about the deadly outbreaks.”https://t.co/cQcgq3GCC6 — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) March 12, 2021

Biden calls out the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, saying they're "attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated"



"They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop" pic.twitter.com/GRkWzXWzd2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021

Everyone should know the international sign for Help me. Let’s make this famous #HelpMe —@SinghLionspic.twitter.com/T3vcBpelrO — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) March 11, 2021

ICYMI: Last year, the @dallasnews revealed TX police regularly hypnotize witnesses in criminal investigations, helping send dozens of men & women to prison — some to their deaths.



Yesterday, we learned state police ended their hypnosis program. https://t.co/dhNBM6x6qM #txlege — Lauren McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) March 12, 2021

Lots of fanfare this week around the $1.9 trillion. But talk to people in Las Vegas, one of the hardest hit regions in the country, and you’ll hear that the help is still not going to be enough. https://t.co/9rcYIzGn92 — Jennifer Medina (@jennymedina) March 12, 2021

The Alabama House voted to overturn a decades-old ban on yoga in K-12 schools, but the bill says the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names.https://t.co/O6sjrH9mFP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2021



DEPT. OF 'NOW WE CAN STOP AND SMELL THE ROSES, RIGHT?'

Nothing to see here - just a vulture hitching a ride with a couple who are parasailing...pic.twitter.com/IPA3vJ1UWt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 11, 2021

“This is bowling. There are rules.” https://t.co/eDDO0Pv6H0 — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) March 11, 2021

An otter runs out of cheese. pic.twitter.com/cUjGRRVbsM — In Otter News.... (@In_Otter_News2) March 10, 2021

A touching moment when this Marine comes home to surprise his Grandfather who is a retired and disabled Marine on his birthday



Humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L5aQAZiXDE — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) March 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/QHuwxOnpe3

When you get a 2 for 1 large pizza deal... — Holy Cow! (@HolyCow_Inc) March 8, 2021

Pay no attention to the dog walking on water. What the hell?! 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/W2pyIlvhe9 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) March 8, 2021

- I think it will soften your heart ,, ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ry3Wz0jNj9 — Köksal Akın (@newworlddd555) March 5, 2021

ICYMI: Rescued baby elephants sprinted for their milk feed at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Nursery in Kenya pic.twitter.com/eHwv6Ld7gP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 7, 2021

FOURTH OF JULY, BITCHEZ!!!!! Wear your masks, use your head, don't take chances! Turn your clocks ahead Saturday night, and have a great weekend!