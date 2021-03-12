Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Friday News Dump: Brian Kilmeade Thinks We Should Be Over It, And Other News

Fox News has no idea how to handle Joe Biden, and it shows.
By Susie Madrak
Friday News Dump: Brian Kilmeade Thinks We Should Be Over It, And Other News
Image from: YouTube.com

As we've known for some time, Fox got nothin'. They have no idea how to handle Joe Biden while still placating The Other Guy, and you can see them stumbling. Their numbers are dropping like a hot rock, yet they keep doing the same old, same old:

***********************************************


DEPT. OF 'NOW WE CAN STOP AND SMELL THE ROSES, RIGHT?'

FOURTH OF JULY, BITCHEZ!!!!! Wear your masks, use your head, don't take chances! Turn your clocks ahead Saturday night, and have a great weekend!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Nazi, Schmatzi!

Nazi, Schmatzi!

The explicit argument being made by Fox News Republicans is that the health and unity of the Republic is most deeply endangered by trying to hold those who attack health and unity of the Republic accountable.
By driftglass
comments
Jan 13, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team