Fox Hosts Admit Polls Show Vast Support For Biden's COVID Package

This was not good news for the triumvirate of sophistry at Fox and Friends.
On Thursday morning, the three co-hosts formerly known as Trump-TV were forced to admit that the American people really want the $1400 stimulus check, a $15 minimum wage, and full funding for vaccine distribution.

Go figure.

This was not good news for the triumvirate of sophistry.

Doocy said, "If it's going to be $1.9 trillion, I don't know of any Republican who thinks that that is economically smart. Meanwhile. as politicians look to what the American public feels about something, the Quinnipiac people did a poll, and two-thirds of America -- two-thirds, over 60-something percent -- support this $1.9 trillion plan..."

Even Ainsley Earhardt admitted people really want that extra $1400, and she explained that one of her family members doesn't make a lot of money and she's really excited to get the money to buy some much needed new tires.

Hey Fox and Friends: Looks like we've reached BIPARTISANSHIP!!!

