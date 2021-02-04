Fox Hosts Admit Polls Show Vast Support For Biden's COVID Package

On Thursday morning, the three co-hosts formerly known as Trump-TV were forced to admit that the American people really want the $1400 stimulus check, a $15 minimum wage, and full funding for vaccine distribution.
Go figure.
This was not good news for the triumvirate of sophistry.
Doocy said, "If it's going to be $1.9 trillion, I don't know of any Republican who thinks that that is economically smart. Meanwhile. as politicians look to what the American public feels about something, the Quinnipiac people did a poll, and two-thirds of America -- two-thirds, over 60-something percent -- support this $1.9 trillion plan..."
Even Ainsley Earhardt admitted people really want that extra $1400, and she explained that one of her family members doesn't make a lot of money and she's really excited to get the money to buy some much needed new tires.
Hey Fox and Friends: Looks like we've reached BIPARTISANSHIP!!!