Fox Hosts Admit Polls Show Vast Support For Biden's COVID Package

On Thursday morning, the three co-hosts formerly known as Trump-TV were forced to admit that the American people really want the $1400 stimulus check, a $15 minimum wage, and full funding for vaccine distribution.

Go figure.

61% optimistic about next four years with #JoeBiden in office; 68% of Americans support the $1.9 trillion #stimulus relief bill https://t.co/NiqspBIN0H — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) February 3, 2021

This was not good news for the triumvirate of sophistry.

Doocy said, "If it's going to be $1.9 trillion, I don't know of any Republican who thinks that that is economically smart. Meanwhile. as politicians look to what the American public feels about something, the Quinnipiac people did a poll, and two-thirds of America -- two-thirds, over 60-something percent -- support this $1.9 trillion plan..."

Even Ainsley Earhardt admitted people really want that extra $1400, and she explained that one of her family members doesn't make a lot of money and she's really excited to get the money to buy some much needed new tires.

Hey Fox and Friends: Looks like we've reached BIPARTISANSHIP!!!

7 in 10 Americans support Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package per @QuinnipiacPoll. That's about as bipartisan as you're going to get these days. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 4, 2021

"Our party is directly against the majority of the country's wishes" is quite the early morning blooper. — EXPOTUSVILLAINOUSMAXIMUS (@POTUSVillainMax) February 4, 2021