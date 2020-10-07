Fox's Kilmeade Blames Trump For Ending Stimulus Negotiations And Crashing The Markets

It's a rare day when a Fox and Friends host actually blames Trump for anything that goes awry in the goverment, but that happened this morning.

On Tuesday, while the stock markets were rallying, Trump sent out a blistering tweet that ended all discussions between the White House and Congress over the latest stimulus package.

This immediately sent shock waves to Wall Street and crashed markets.

Then after a time (I'm sure Trump got hammered by some of his donors or one of his Fox News campaign advisors) he started to have a Twitter meltdown.

Co-host Steve Doocy laid out what transpired and said Trump pulled the plug on the negotiations.

Ainsley Earhardt came up with the perfect Fox News solution -- the Speaker of the House should just let Republicans have everything they want.

Brian Kilmeade was surprisingly flummoxed by Trump's actions.

Kilmeade said both Steve Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi spent hours in meetings and indicated they want to do a deal.

“For the president to come out with a tweet like that with the markets still open, [he] just crashed the market and cost people a lot of money -- knowing that just an hour before, Fed chairman Jerome Powell put out this statement warning 'that failing to inject more help into the economy would risk weakening the tenuous recovery.'

Kilmeade listed all the industries and people that have had their livelihoods and jobs destroyed and who need help right now.

"Riding the markets, it does nothing, but people lose money and gets people extremely stressed, and when the markets closed, the president said let's do this again." he said.

Why does Wall Street still believe every word Trump says when it comes to negotiations, and then react? He's a proven liar.

The U.S. stock market's reaction to Trump cutting off stimulus talks with the Democrats until after the election... pic.twitter.com/4e1zXoFD0N — Eric Martin (@EMPosts) October 6, 2020

“I actually think the president now has more pressure on him now than he had before his first tweet because Nancy Pelosi clearly could turn around and say it’s not my fault. I was having talks.”

Kilmeade continued, "So it looks like it's the president that's the one to blame now."

Doocy tried to bail Trump out, but it was a weak effort.

It's clear that Nancy Pelosi is the adult in the room and Trump appeared to be on some sort of steroid dementia. You'll recall that Trump did NOT leave for Walter Reed on Friday until the markets closed. Somehow he forgot about the markets in shutting down stimulus negotiations? How incompetent.