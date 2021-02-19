Friday News Dump: Remember When Texas Had A Real Governor? And Other News

Twitter reeducates Donnie Jr. about the last competent Texas governor after he blames "Democrat" governors for Ted Cruz's problems. (Huh?)
Ann Richards. https://t.co/uufz0vgc8k pic.twitter.com/O6RPyG7GgR
— 🌊🌊🌊WindWalker (@windwalker1020) February 19, 2021
That moment when Ann Richards became the governor of Texas pic.twitter.com/ZajvtTpSUX
— Mike Davis (@misanthropemike) February 19, 2021
After Ann Richards Texas has spent the past 25 years putting shamboliclly mediocre men in the Governors mansion. Annnnnnd now here we all are without water freezing our asses off due to years of incompetence, utter nonsense, and shenanigans. #AbbottFailedTexas #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/7pCOiqinnH
— Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) February 19, 2021
The gentlemen’s hair is clearly not high enough for the job.😉
I miss Ann Richards. Here’s a meme from the Olden Days. Shoe still fits...💙 pic.twitter.com/KCvcbpL1Nj
— ❄️♦️Words Matter♦️❄️ (@jf_darwin) February 19, 2021
"Since Ann Richards was voted out in 94, the govs of Texas have been George W. Bush, Rick Perry & Greg Abbott—each one dumber & crookeder than the last. At the current rate of diminishing returns, Abbott will be succeeded by a decommissioned oil derrick."https://t.co/Unrq9nWz0P
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) February 19, 2021
Ann Richards was a goddamn American hero and anyone who wants to blame this stupid mess on her is a goddamn moron. pic.twitter.com/XFFt3cR2yR
— MattHardigree (@MattHardigree) February 19, 2021
****************************************************************
JUST IN: The US officially rejoins the landmark Paris climate agreement https://t.co/XivB3t7pZ5
— CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2021
.@MaddowBlog: Former Texas Gov. Perry says enduring blackouts is better than federal regulations. https://t.co/aHiR3rgfoL
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 19, 2021
"The manual instructed the server to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of Trump, taking care to ensure he could hear the seal make the 'pop' sound."https://t.co/B7Neasi6rR
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) February 19, 2021
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina after Governor Henry McMaster signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the United States https://t.co/soQeMLvEM1 pic.twitter.com/xQ24JNFQdM
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021
After Black voters turned out in record numbers to flip Georgia & elect 2 Dem senators, Georgia Republicans introduce new voter suppression bill eliminating Sunday voting, when Black churches hold Souls to the Polls drives. Not even hiding the racism https://t.co/Dib8tFn6V5
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 19, 2021
New Georgia GOP voter suppression bill:
-ends Sunday voting when Black voters use Souls to the Polls
-give voters less time to request & return mail ballots
-restricts mail ballot drop boxes
-adds voter ID for mail voting
-makes it more likely ballots thrown out pic.twitter.com/2JByTOKiVs
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 19, 2021
YouTube stopped LifeSiteNews from spreading deadly COVID-19 misinformation on the platform. Why won't @Facebook?
What is the point of having specific terms here if you aren't enforcing them?https://t.co/siC1Lv75T6 pic.twitter.com/KKGV0uQUnZ
— Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) February 19, 2021
A national anti-Trump group is launching a $1 million ad campaign to provide backup to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict former President Trump https://t.co/HIz9Q6QVfr
— POLITICO (@politico) February 19, 2021
Just whipping this gif out for no good reason. pic.twitter.com/3wHFzyJ9nw
— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 18, 2021
“The Biden administration is about to release a long-sought U.S. intelligence report concluding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”https://t.co/mcNuwWQOUV
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 19, 2021
Republican legislator wants to track Iowa women that are searching online for abortion services in order to dissuade themhttps://t.co/D7DbN9bvXd pic.twitter.com/ZYEggqqOzg
— Pat Rynard (@patrynard) February 18, 2021
Edith Espinal allowed to leave church sanctuary after more than 3 years, must check in with ICE periodically https://t.co/RyoJTQk1HA via @DispatchAlerts
— Randy Ludlow (@RandyLudlow) February 18, 2021
The phrase "SSI's $2,000 countable asset limit" induces narcolepsy in a "University of Rochester to keep name" way. That's too bad, because the limit hasn't increased since 1989. Raising it may be the single best thing we can do to help disabled Americans https://t.co/b5r6ZUZwUe
— Harold Pollack (@haroldpollack) February 18, 2021
Over 300,000 phone calls made by volunteers today to help senior citizens in Texas who need heat, water, food and shelter (and some basic kindness).
We are opening a third shift, starting at 5pm CST today.
Please join us if you can: https://t.co/hb1tK4luy4
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 18, 2021
I talked to @bpopken about why I think the #GameStopHearing is just the beginning of the conversation:
“lawmakers could ask firms for data about over-the-counter options, which retail investors cannot trade, which would help determine who drove the bulk of the [GameStop] runup” https://t.co/s9BXYUtEqT
— Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) February 19, 2021
No one is above the law! #Trump’s former fixer @MichaelCohen212 interviewed by Manhattan DA’s office and newly hired litigator | @Reuters by @jasonszep https://t.co/KiyaYFBlL1
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) February 19, 2021
Officer Mader didn't regard Williams as a threat. He seemed distraught, avoided eye contact, wasn’t being belligerent. He was only repeating a single sentence: “Shoot me.”
“It’s a red flag,” Mader later said. “Suicide by cop.”https://t.co/CFRfeYVGUm
— ProPublica (@propublica) February 19, 2021
Scientists have cloned an endangered US animal for the first time, creating a black-footed ferret named Elizabeth Ann from the frozen cells of an ancestor in a landmark achievement that boosts conservation efforts. https://t.co/KWx0DzqjXd
— CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2021
Masks save lives. Wear one.https://t.co/2LaQEN1iPj
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 14, 2021
Today 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, leading to internment of women and men “of Japanese ancestry”: pic.twitter.com/s1htrjDMXi
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 19, 2021
Something needs to be done about this. pic.twitter.com/PvxbgiQl2s
— Christian St. Croix (@SaintsCrossing) February 17, 2021
DEPT. OF FEELING GROOVY
You need this moment of adorable. Well I did anyway pic.twitter.com/lFnd6aSaDr
— Openly Black Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) February 19, 2021
A much needed timeline cleanser. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/mkcf5puyiL
— 💛🐝Ebony Edwards-Ellis💛🐝 (@Eedwardsellis) February 19, 2021
I just keep watching this over and over and over... pic.twitter.com/66l3lSYPfC
— Bonnie Welt (@bonniewelt) February 18, 2021
Mattress Mack (and his adorable granddaughter) say if you need a warm place to stay, you can head over to @GFToday on 45N or in Richmond.
He has food, blankets, and clothes for anyone who needs it: https://t.co/22n3hFeG4u pic.twitter.com/cH9SKmcmj7
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 16, 2021
What a unique #MardiGras moment! Al “Carnival Time” Johnson stepped out his house wearing his #coronavirus mask on this cold day to sing an impromptu version of his famous song, “Carnival Time.” Enjoy! Video by Chris Granger #NewOrleans #Carnival2021 pic.twitter.com/lONbLfxKc2
— Chris Granger (@chris_granger) February 16, 2021
Dutch figure skater Linden van Bemmel skates in the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, fascinating passersby. ⛸😮🔥⛸😮🔥
🎥lindenvb pic.twitter.com/Mqye2xvlZN
— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) February 16, 2021
Due to COVID this good girl hadn’t seen her hooman in months...pic.twitter.com/zwCDOdIFsz
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 15, 2021
Timeline cleanser:
Baby armadillo just playing around... pic.twitter.com/fgB133zfIj
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 14, 2021
Have a wonderful weekend! Tighten up your masks, wash your hands, and be kind to each other!