Friday News Dump: Which Jeopardy Host Just Got Canceled? And Other News

Oh, oops!
Breaking News: Mike Richards, who was named the new host of “Jeopardy!” last week, is abruptly leaving the role at the beloved game show after a report this week resurfaced offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago. https://t.co/VUdPwDG9wZ
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 20, 2021
Thou shalt make Levar Burton the host of Jeopardy!
The Lord has spoken!
— God (@thegoodgodabove) August 20, 2021
Mike Richards’ tenure as Jeopardy host. pic.twitter.com/Zybp7y1nld
— bmac (@bmacmachine) August 20, 2021
None Of The People Alex Trebek Suggested To Succeed Him As 'Jeopardy!' Host Got A Tryout - BroBible https://t.co/tbnsqmChHy
— Mary Milton (@mairee77) August 20, 2021
Apparently executive producer Mike Richards failed to properly vet Mike Richards prior to offering him the Jeopardy! hosting gig.
All I know is, Lavar Burton has been vetted, doesn't have a racist podcast, and would gladly step into the role were he to be asked pic.twitter.com/BqdB5xSY3W
— Trevor Hopes That Afghanistan Ends Like Dunkirk (@ObamaClintonDem) August 19, 2021
Happy Friday, y’all!
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 20, 2021
****************************
A boy is processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18.
(Photo: Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/USMC) pic.twitter.com/nmYdaPPkkX
— Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) August 19, 2021
🔑VACCINE TIMING IS KEY—Short interval between first & second Pfizer & Moderna doses inferior— “When you make that decision to do a 3- or 4-week interval, it sacrifices length of protection & durability of protection” says vaccinologist @PeterHotez—More🧵https://t.co/Ygi2gmOgCJ
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 20, 2021
In a new PSA, Pope Francis says getting vaccinated against COVID is "an act of love."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 19, 2021
#BREAKING: Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 years old signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week #gapol https://t.co/UUJnkvTqOy
— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 19, 2021
10 girls on Afghanistan's robotics team rescued 🙏🏼 https://t.co/N1B7gGhnod
— ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ IS FULLY VACCINATED‼️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) August 20, 2021
"I think we may be looking at a collapse of our health care system throughout the state of Alabama." -Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama pic.twitter.com/FjCQKcRiNU
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) August 20, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say https://t.co/PUM9kVoZCL
— Steve F. (@backyardsage) August 20, 2021
Senate Republicans have been blocking Biden's nominees for the State Department and ambassadorships for months on end now. But the American media won't deliver you that important nuance.
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) August 17, 2021
Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick gave migrants a break tonight, and blamed black people instead for his state’s covid surge. pic.twitter.com/WBXumgm3ra
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 20, 2021
fascinating. docs group in North Texas was considering a plan to figure vax status when deciding who to prioritize for care when they ran out of ICU beds/ resources. backtracking. https://t.co/t1TVL8qPHa
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 20, 2021
Mississippi students have been in school one week: 20,000 are now quarantined. https://t.co/7xJQFrz449
— Claire Potter (@TenuredRadical) August 20, 2021
NEW: Months into her new Republican leadership role, Elise Stefanik is teaming up with a MAGA conspiracy theorist with a hate group past. Me @thedailybeast https://t.co/qJN9zXUcqC
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) August 20, 2021
Significant —>
Most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for Covid-19 treatment, which means people seeking hospital care (who overwhelmingly are unvaccinated) will be required to pay.https://t.co/P23vYJ6nLM
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2021
Texas Supreme Court: Yeah Sure Masks Whatever, Can't We Just Ban Abortion Instead?https://t.co/S49AqI7zpz by @DoktorZoom
— Wonkette (@Wonkette) August 20, 2021
"...that [Taliban] fighter attacked my journalist companion...After we named our publications...He apologized profusely...but not for beating us...We were each brought a bottle of cold water and a can of Monster Energy drink.."
You need to read this. https://t.co/Tr9qbkMKC0
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 20, 2021
Deputies Knocked A Woman Unconscious And Then Lied About It, A Federal Lawsuit Says | Via NPR https://t.co/DVXUCvKJG5
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) August 20, 2021
Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has pushed a bill to loosen drilling rules, failed to disclose that her husband earned nearly $1 million in the last two years as a consultant for a Houston-based oil and gas production company. Via @IsaacStanBecker https://t.co/Amyf4ben9K
— Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) August 19, 2021
Prosecutors specify alleged coordination between OathKeepers and Proud Boys ahead of US Capitol Insurrection in new argument to hold accused OathKeeper Joseph Hackett in jail til trial ===> pic.twitter.com/e0Cu0dCNN7
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 20, 2021
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids - ABC News - https://t.co/dso8i74wXW via @ABC
— Miss Aja (@brat2381) August 20, 2021
I spoke to a veteran communications professional who has been trying to place prominent voices supportive of the Afghanistan withdrawal on television and in print.
They told me it has been next to impossible.https://t.co/mBQy5AnCuq pic.twitter.com/iuhQ1qXDiJ
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 19, 2021
All ICU beds full at most hospitals in every major Tennessee metro area, says hospital association https://t.co/76840fAXpx via @tennessean
— Carolyn Evertson: PASS the"For The People Act"! (@CarolynEvertso1) August 20, 2021
New: A May 1 decision by the CDC to only track breakthrough infections that lead to hospitalization or death has left the nation with a muddled understanding of COVID-19's impact on the vaccinated. https://t.co/Inr1LHIewR
— ProPublica (@propublica) August 20, 2021
the @washingtonpost is conducting a series about the future of the black church. i was asked to write about the black church and inclusion of lgbtq folks. so honored to have been asked and to have two of my paintings included as well. check it out. ❤️https://t.co/fDxN6c276x
— #PettyPendergrass (@ashoncrawley) August 20, 2021
Not only are they endangering the lives around them, many don’t seem to care that they’re putting their own lives at risk too. https://t.co/wAU12l0d8m
— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) August 20, 2021
Britney Spears is under investigation after an employee alleged the singer struck her, authorities said. Spears' lawyer said the probe is "overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured 'he said she said.'"https://t.co/1252vwtF3F
— NPR (@NPR) August 20, 2021
How the global shipping crisis could ruin the holidays https://t.co/wbP5PR0LuJ
— Fast Company (@FastCompany) August 20, 2021
By centering 'choice' over obligation, the press enables a political minority to literally steal a political majority's freedoms https://t.co/8uwNeUuGkn
— *The* Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) August 20, 2021
Uh, every person at the rally didn’t have to be in on the plan. Only takes a small group to creat a bigger disaster “EXCLUSIVE FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources” https://t.co/ag1tmPgsuP
— Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) August 20, 2021
Among those with most to lose if Americans get widely vaccinated: Citadel hedge fund, investor in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & big contributor to GOP politicians, who are pushing Regeneron -a treatment for severe COVID -as alternative to vaccines -which *prevents* severe infection
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 20, 2021
DEPT. OF COOL STUFF, NO REALLY!
Saturn rising over the Moon. pic.twitter.com/xQ37c1OYKV
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) August 20, 2021
this intelligent dog travels down to the market every day with a basket and some money to fetch groceries for their owner pic.twitter.com/hle0s3yMP6
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 19, 2021
Because it’s World Elephant Day.. 🐘#WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/mcoaqa8g8L
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 13, 2021
Good boy is just doing what he does…🤣😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/9wlv8W3hXj
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2021
this is some pretty top service pic.twitter.com/LZJULFRUbq
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 17, 2021
Timeline cleanse?
Watch this ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/hoJCMOVom7
— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) August 17, 2021
the most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched, they are felt with the heart
(smrityydua IG) pic.twitter.com/4xub1O8DzC
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 14, 2021
It's almost September. Where the hell did the summer go?
For everyone's sake, MASK UP! It's dangerous out there!