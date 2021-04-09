Friday News Dump: Fox Blames Meghan Markle For Prince Philip's Death, And Other News

This morning, it was announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Fox News wasted no time in implying that Meghan Markle killed him with her Oprah interview.

But don't worry, the Daily Mail will follow their lead!

Daily Mail writers scrambling to write their “Megan Markle murdered Prince Phillip” pieces pic.twitter.com/1tSlT93UJI — Joel (@HiJoelSmith) April 9, 2021

And the New York Times even hints at it:

Me: "Hmm I wonder how the press is gonna implicate Meghan Markle in the death of Prince Phillip?"



The NYT, paragraph three: "Harry's biracial wife, Meghan ..." pic.twitter.com/KemO3k1OIh — Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) April 9, 2021

"A biased judge, no jury, and a private Chevron prosecutor." And they call this America. ⚖️ https://t.co/BRsjw9iYrk — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 8, 2021

Story of a 66-year-old researcher, an immigrant, who rarely got grants, never got her own lab, never earned more than $60K. For four decades, she kept working on mRNA—a path considered foolish. Her work is the basis for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. https://t.co/wOvCEM8jja — Nathan Heller (@nathanheller) April 9, 2021

Maggie Haberman, and when Trump access no longer matters by @EricBoehlert https://t.co/dlf1jeIodG — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) April 9, 2021

NEW: NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre told a travel consultant to omit stops in Nebraska and Bahamas when billing the NRA for his private-jet flights, she testified today. His relatives live in Nebraska. https://t.co/9SXF9mEuu0 via @WSJ — Mark Maremont (@MarkMaremont) April 9, 2021

It would be nice if the NYT gave local news credit, or even just a link, to the original reporting that occurred yesterday and over the weekend. Here’s my story: https://t.co/J4WRFqcomk https://t.co/17oTr3l5Pw — Claire Mitzel (@c_mitzel) April 6, 2021

Tucker Carlson guest says Capitol insurrection was “the Reichstag fire happening all over again in America”https://t.co/FEnp1DwpZB — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 7, 2021

WATCH: @maddow featured our new billboards up in states across the country thanking @POTUS and Democrats for passing the American Rescue Plan, and holding Republicans accountable for voting against it. #HelpIsHere pic.twitter.com/XGUgE0KGDN — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 6, 2021

Buried in the new Morning Consult/Politico poll is an eye-popping statistic: Voters by a 2-to-1 margin prefer a $3 trillion infrastructure bill that includes tax hikes on $400K+ and corporations over one that excludes those tax hikes. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 31, 2021

.@POTUS proposes providing “100% high-speed broadband coverage” while prioritizing networks “owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and cooperatives.”



I dunno. Wouldn't rural MAGAs rather own the libs than have broadband? https://t.co/rBguT5tWLO — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) April 1, 2021

Just another 2nd Amendment supporter, expressing his emotions: https://t.co/TvuZpTXXIt — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 7, 2021

Conservative justices retire strategically so the right-wing can control the Supreme Court forever.



Liberal justices do this.https://t.co/cNbGuFk9yY — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) April 9, 2021

Joe Manchin told @ArthurDelaneyHP that any voting rights legislation Congress passes must make Trump supporters happy https://t.co/eGTehbqO7y — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 8, 2021

The most politically important "great replacement" under way in the United States is the "replacement" of conservative Christians by their own liberal and secular children and grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/4K3eCzuorN — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 9, 2021

Ken Cuccinelli, an illegally-appointed official, made unenforceable agreements with states that undermined the Biden administration's ability to make immigration policies. The IG should investigate. https://t.co/nx5pEjET7U — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 9, 2021

Such a beautiful movie. August Diehl is fantastic in it. https://t.co/IjUQVnqxWv — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) April 5, 2021

I love to make fun of the Atlantic since it takes itself sooooo seriously, but these photos are great https://t.co/Qyqb2lIOHi — Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) April 9, 2021

Munya Chawawa’s satire of racism, classism and everyday life in Britain found an audience before the pandemic.



But in the misery of lockdown, he’s established himself as a voice for young people, unimpressed by elitism and wary of the establishment.https://t.co/VgsEQkZ7cl — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2021

A senior citizen living in New Orleans, @Humana member Miss Carol's life turned upside down when the pandemic hit. I spoke to Miss Carol about life after her second COVID vaccine dose & her message to anyone reluctant to get vaccinated. #ad #igottheshot https://t.co/h9gAcYBR4R pic.twitter.com/YzVP2erwCM — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 9, 2021

Altercation: Lonely Are the Brave (Also the Sane) https://t.co/5IACWIK4Rq — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 9, 2021

‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!@sadiquiz pic.twitter.com/eldzkT4JHa — Nissim Mannathukkaren നിസ്സിം മണ്ണത്തൂക്കാരൻ (@nmannathukkaren) April 8, 2021

Endless GOP debauchery..



Kansas Senate leader Grand Old Partier Gene Suellentrop went on wild, drunken police chase, called officer 'donut boy': officials https://t.co/aHcbOu0LK1 — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) April 9, 2021

It appears as though the Supreme Court's conservative bloc are attempting to validate a false underlying narrative of religious persecution through their often histrionic rulings. https://t.co/Dvs8eJmZOa — The New Republic (@newrepublic) April 9, 2021

On this day in 1865, Robert E. Lee surrenders the Army of Northern Virginia to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox effectively ending the American Civil War. pic.twitter.com/CyZbVAxqnb — Military History Now (@MilHistNow) April 9, 2021

Here's your shot at a free beer: Sam Adams offering to pay for your first beer at a bar of your choice if you are vaccinated. https://t.co/po0vj7GXmp — The Morning Call (@mcall) April 9, 2021

The biggest spending categories included $115 billion for roads and bridges and $174 billion to support the electrification of vehicles. https://t.co/oV4Kh5CFD3 — Roll Call (@rollcall) April 9, 2021

A nonstick pan can be a go-to in your kitchen. But if you don’t treat it with care, you’ll be forking over money for a new one in no time. Keep your nonstick pans in shape by following these six tips from CR’s experts. https://t.co/jcKnuv8BXY pic.twitter.com/RDSYODUvBk — Consumer Reports (@ConsumerReports) April 9, 2021

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday to help combat the recent rise in hate crimes across the country. #NoHateAct



Read more from @NBCNews: https://t.co/jqUMnde0TO — Lawyers' Committee ☎️866-OUR-VOTE (@LawyersComm) April 9, 2021

#UPDATE An NGO alliance has called in France for an investigation of four multinational clothing manufacturers -- Inditex, Uniqlo, SMCP and Skechers -- accusing them of profiting from forced labour of the #Uyghur minority in China, they said Friday https://t.co/EYYjia95DR pic.twitter.com/6TrBGQ7mPw — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 9, 2021

NEW: Republicans are poised to gerrymander their way back to the majority — but only if Democrats and Joe Manchin let’s them https://t.co/Z8p54p6xvO by @ryangrim — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 8, 2021

Tucker Carlson gives an passionate defense of “white replacement theory”https://t.co/QKSkGoRjzC pic.twitter.com/SOUlrxRgnt — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 9, 2021

Iraq Announces end of US Combat Mission in Iraq, further reduction in 2,500 Troops now There https://t.co/w25t2q4sD4 via @jricole — Juan Cole (@jricole) April 9, 2021

JetBlue has resumed political donations to members of Congress who voted to overturn the election. These members have not yet faced accountability for empowering insurrection. Customers and the public should ensure that those who support them pay a price.https://t.co/LEnb1SLJpx — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) April 9, 2021

Corporate America needs to speak out loudly and clearly against voter suppression. You have the power. Use it. Share this great piece from @marceelias. https://t.co/91EWiAfsCJ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) April 9, 2021

An off-duty police officer thought two people were breaking into a car early Wednesday morning. When they got in the car and drove off, he shot them. They both died



The officer is on administrative leave https://t.co/OkNVA9Vs1i — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 8, 2021

More than 386,000 vulnerable asylum-seekers who are stuck in the backlog are trapped in limbo --unable to legally work, pursue educational opportunities, or obtain medical care. Some have been waiting for years. Many are at their breaking point. My latest: https://t.co/aWQMJbPzbq — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) April 9, 2021



DEPT. OF 'NOW THAT SPRING IS HERE, WE'RE PLANNING FOR SUMMER'

Good boy is seeing Darth Vader for the first time... pic.twitter.com/KMDvY8mBBG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 8, 2021

Quick! Stop scrolling.

What you see here aren’t just any clouds, they’re Martian clouds. Take a moment out of your day to look at the sky of another world.



📸 taken by my right Navigation Camera. https://t.co/rc7rOWK87d pic.twitter.com/uOBOh3GHkP — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) March 30, 2021

Spotted on patrol! Sights like this - of wild animals looking happy and healthy - are a sign of a robust ecosystem. Anti-poaching patrols help to keep it this way, deterring poachers and reducing illegal activities: https://t.co/jjVM6aqUky pic.twitter.com/EflhbHXV5C — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) April 9, 2021

Don't stop now! New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey account for more than 196,400 of the country's 453,360 cases reported in the last week. So keep your masks on, get that second (or first) shot, and let's not let our guard down just yet.

In the meantime, music!