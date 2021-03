Delicate snowflake, Piers Morgan, stormed off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday morning after a blistering dressing down by cohost and weatherman, Alex Beresford. It was a masterclass in taking down a bully - calmly, bluntly and without letting them squirm out of their previous misdeeds.

Shortly after he stormed off, he quit. Yes, folks, HE CANCELLED HIMSELF.

Twitter was overjoyed.

The man who made it happen:

I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable. ❤️ — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 9, 2021

It must be nice that Piers Morgan gets to leave a situation when he feels uncomfortable but criticizes a black woman when she does the same. Qwhite interesting. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 10, 2021

Meghan's Suits co-star:

Cry not for @piersmorgan - there are plenty of bridges for him to find work under. Sincerely, the “jumped up twerp”. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 10, 2021

Piers Morgan walking out and quitting his morning TV show because a Black co-worker called him out on obsessing over and harassing a woman of color is honestly about the most Piers Morgan thing ever. — Randy Milholland (@choochoobear) March 10, 2021

The whole of the UK waving goodbye to Piers Morgan 👋🏻 #GMB pic.twitter.com/Oia4Lxvay0 — Alexander Clark (@AllyClark00) March 10, 2021

Piers Morgan is going to host a new prime-time talk show on Fox News called "White Supremacy Live." — Grande Capo (@VoLinxx) March 10, 2021

Cancel culture going worldwide!!



Aka hold racists accountable. — Sir Nasty (@1D_Nasty) March 9, 2021

And people thought no good would come from the Oprah interview. You're welcome England. — Lord of Kerry, Ocular Nervosa ❓ (@ocularnervosa) March 9, 2021

BOOM

Bye, Piers! You won't be missed.