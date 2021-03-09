Media Bites
'Pathetic': Piers Morgan Walks Off Set After Trashing Meghan Markle

Snowflake Piers Morgan couldn't handle being called out by his co-host for his treatment of Meghan Markle.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Piers Morgan, who was a huge supporter of the former US president until he wasn't, has a history of bashing Meghan Markle.

And the Oprah Winfrey interview gave him yet another opportunity.

But this same ingrate couldn't take the heat when he was asked about his behavior by his Good Morning Britain co-host.

On Monday, Morgan was all over Fox News, calling Markle a liar and spewing venom about her comments that there's racism among some members of the royal family.

"I thought it was two hours of disingenuous, horrible, one-sided, self-serving, delusional claptrap," Morgan, who hosts Good Morning Britain, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

"It was utterly ridiculous from start to finish," he added.

On Tuesday co-host Alex Beresford called out Morgan and instead of discussing his co-host's criticisms, Piers stormed off like a whiny baby.

Beresford explained the tragedy Princess Diana's kids faced after her death and said, "And I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times."

"And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford continued. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, yet you continue to trash her."

Morgan yelled off camera, "Okay I'm done with this! Sorry!"

As Piers refused to engage, Beresford said, "You know what, that's pathetic. This is absolutely diabolical behavior."

"I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. 6:30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch."

Clearly, it's something personal for Piers. SAD!

