TX Republican Accused Of Funding Abortions, Longtime Affair With Exotic Dancer

Texas GOP Rep. Giovanni Capriglione has been married to his wife, Elisa, for 24 years and has three children. However, the Southlake Republican has allegedly been having an affair with an exotic dancer that began when she was 18 years old, and he's accused of funding multiple abortions, the latter of which he denies.

The conservative outlet 'Current Revolt' published a video on Friday featuring Alex Grace, who alleges that Capriglione paid her for "meetups" and funded "several abortions for his own personal gain." Caprigillione is a staunch pro-life Republican. The Trump-endorsed Republican has touted his pro-life work of carrying Texas's "trigger ban" that placed a near-total ban on abortion in the state after the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Three days before this news, Capriglione dropped his reelection bid.

Despite Capriglione dropping his reelection bid, Alex Grace isn't going to stay quiet.

The Houston Chronicle reports that "Grace claimed that she first met Capriglione when she was 18 years old, working as an exotic dancer, saying he would come into the club every few weeks."

"Grace reported that they would meet up at his office in Southlake, at hotels and at his home when Capriglione's family was out of town," the outlet reports. "Capriglione would provide her with "gifts," including payments, on one occasion, sending her to a Chuck E. Cheese to collect cash in an envelope."

"Grace alleged that Capriglione's wife was aware of the affair and encouraged him to go to the Red Light District in Amsterdam every year," the report continues. "It was only when Capriglione moved into politics that a distance began to emerge between the two."

The affair ended in 2019 or 2020, Grace said, after that she spoke over the phone, expressing her anger at his politics and instructing him to "stick to who you are." That's when Capriglione allegedly hung up the phone and cut all their lines of communication, never speaking to her again.

Capriglione threatened legal action against Current Revolt and Alex Grace:

For the record we weren't set to publish yet. I was calling Rep. Capriglione tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uuPafuLqjV — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) July 24, 2025

Capriglione still has another year and a half left in his seventh term, according to the Texas Tribune. Capriglione said in a statement that he would “fight for the people I represent, the principles we share, and the things that make Texas great until I walk out the door of the legislature for the last time in January of 2027.”