France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, Sues Candace Owens For Horrific Lie

Candace Owens will finally have to answer - in court - for her horrific lies.
By Red PainterJuly 26, 2025

Candace Owens' nasty lies may finally be catching up with her. And it is ABOUT DAMN TIME.

Here is the story: Candace Owens has been pushing a horrific lie about France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. She has claimed that Brigitte was born a man. This is a lie. A fact free, conspiracy theory, disproven lie. But, Candace keeps pushing it.

So, she is getting sued. By the President and First Lady of France.

CBS is reporting that they filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens on Wednesday. The complaint was filed in Delaware Superior Court and seeks an unspecified amount of damages related to an EIGHT-PART SERIES she hosted spewing lies about the Macrons.

In the filing, the Macrons states that Owens was given three separate opportunities to retract her statements - beginning on December 2024. She refused and continued to push "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions" about the Macrons. The filing went on to say: "These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."

The decided to sue after Owens continued to spread lies, even after being contacted by their lawyer. The filing contined: "Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety. We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."

Owens' spokesperson doubled down, saying that "Candace Owens is not shutting up. This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It's America."

Owens went on YouTube on Wednesday after the lawsuit was filed, seemingly unrepentant. She "refused to back down" and mocked the Macron's with a clip from Gladiator where Russell Crowe's character exclaimed "Are you not entertained?"

Oh, we will be entertained, Candace. When you end up losing in court and have to pay a shit ton of money to the President and First Lady of France.

